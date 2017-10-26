DL man sentenced to prison for domestic incident
Bobby Joseph Lalonde, 57, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony threats of violence.
According to court records, on May 16, Detroit Lakes police responded to a residence on the report of domestic violence. A woman there said Lalonde had threatened to stab her with a red-handled screwdriver. After an argument, she had locked herself in a bedroom and he used a screwdriver to pop the lock and enter the room. He then threatened to stab her with the screwdriver.
Lalonde, who appeared to be intoxicated, admitted to police who responded to the scene that he felt homicidal and could kill someone. A man at the scene also got into a physical fight with Lalonde after the altercation.
Lalonde appeared in court Sept. 27 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 21 months in prison at St. Cloud. He was fined $50 plus $215 in court fees.