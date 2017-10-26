DL man gets 56 months for selling meth, cocaine

According to court records, on April 28, 2016, officers with a search warrant found 183 grams of meth, 19.1 grams of cocaine, and 282 grams of marijuana at his residence. He said the hard drugs were there for someone else.

Three other felony drug charges were dismissed in a plea agreement. Those stemmed from allegations that he sold methamphetamines on three occasions to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug Task Force.

He appeared in court Oct. 4, where District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced him to 56 months in prison at St. Cloud, and ordered him to pay a $50 fine and $135 in court fees.