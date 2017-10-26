Man, caught in DL with 2 pounds of meth, sent to prison

According to court records, on July 24, 2015, an agent with the West Central Minnesota Drug Task Force was contacted by an agent with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, saying they had a pen register on Kevin Fajardo's phone and he was currently at a motel in Detroit Lakes.

Kevin Fajardo was the subject of an investigation into meth distribution.

Also at the hotel were another man and a known woman. Fajardo was seen moving a black suitcase from a Chevy Cruze to a Chevy Impala occupied by the other man and the woman.

The two men left in the Impala, which was pulled over on Highway 34 a short time later by an agent with the West Central Task Force for going 64 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The two men were tense and sweating heavily in spite of being in short sleeves with the air conditioner on. Shotgun shells could be seen on the floor.

Due to the drug investigation and the behavior of the occupants, the special agent told them they were free to leave, but their vehicle would be held to be checked by a drug-sniffing dog.

The dog had to be brought in from Hubbard County, and the amount of time it would take exceeded the length of time the suspects could be held for a traffic stop.

The two left the scene, and after the dog arrived, the 2.3 pounds of meth were found in a black suitcase in the Impala.

Fajardo appeared in court Oct. 4, where District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced him to 78 months in prison at St. Cloud, and ordered him to pay a $50 fine and $210 in court fees.