Man charged with threatening to blow up Callaway gas station

According to court records, on Oct. 14 a tribal police officer responded to a report of a man behaving erratically at a convenience store in Callaway.

Lowry was allegedly standing near the diesel fuel pumps holding a large knife in his left hand.

The officer spoke to him and noticed he was displaying signs of paranoia, talking about "snipers and helicopters."

After a confrontation, the officer tased him and arrested him.

A woman in the store said Lowry had been in the store and told her he was going to kill her. He threatened to come back with friends to "rob the store." The officer spoke to other witnesses in the store, including a man who said Lowry also threatened to kill him. The witness said that due to Lowry's behavior, he and another man shoved him out the door of the store and held the door closed against him. He said Lowry then wielded the knife and struck the glass on the door with the blade. Lowry then allegedly grabbed a gas pump nozzle and threatened to light a match and "blow you all up."

Lowry appeared in court Oct. 17 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $2,000 and bond at $20,000, with standard conditions of release, or $40,000 without conditions.