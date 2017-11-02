Woman sentenced for threats with knife

A felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Feb. 26 law enforcement officers were called to a rural Waubun residence where Warren had tried to stab her mother, angry that she had called Indian Child Welfare for advice because Warren had been acting strangely.

Her mother retreated to a bedroom to call 911, but Warren followed her and told her she was going to kill her. Her mother couldn't leave because Warren was stabbing the walls and floor near her multiple times.

Two boys in the house witnessed the commotion and one was able to get the knife away from Warren. Police found the folding lock-blade knife in a closet.

Warren appeared in court Oct. 11 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who stayed imposition of sentence and ordered her to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for five days served, Sentencing to Service privileges were granted. She was fined $1,000 plus $1,165 in court fees. She was ordered not to possess firearms, to abstain from drinking and illegal drugs, and to get chemical dependency and mental health evaluations and follow the recommendations. She was placed on supervised probation for five years.