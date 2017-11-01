Statewide crime and accidents

The driver, who was being identified by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He was alone in the vehicle.

The driver was traveling west, down the hill toward the bridge. Police said it appears he hit a concrete pillar and the vehicle became pinned under the bridge.

A caller reported the crash after driving by the bridge around noon.

Cottage Grove police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.

Duluth police investigate candy-tampering incident

DULUTH, Minn.—Duluth police are investigating a report of tampered candy.

A call brought police to Bayview Elementary School on Monday, police said, regarding a report that trim nails had been placed in a candy bar that allegedly was obtained during the school's fall fest.

But Proctor Schools Superintendent John Engelking said the candy's origin is uncertain.

"We have no idea where it came from," he said. "The candy was opened at home. I'm sure the police will get to the bottom of it."

No suspect has been identified, police said.

Bayview Elementary is part of the Proctor schools but is located within Duluth city limits.

Speeding SUV crashes in Hy-Vee store, causing one injury

OAKDALE, Minn.—One person was injured Tuesday afternoon when a man driving an SUV crashed into a Hy-Vee store in the Twin Cities suburb of Oakdale.

A witness said the driver of a white Chevy Tahoe was traveling at a "very high rate of speed" when he jumped the curb headed east after leaving the Hardee's drive-through window around noon Tuesday. The driver struck the grocery store and several items, including a Redbox movie rental kiosk, outside the store.

Police believe the driver, Mark Larson, 52, of Siren, Wis., suffered a medical condition and was unconscious at the time of the crash; drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors. Larson was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of minor injuries.

One pedestrian, Thomas Palmer, 73, of Maplewood, was treated for injuries from flying debris and released at the scene, said Ryan Stuart, community affairs officer for the Oakdale police. No pedestrians were hit by the SUV.

Witness Brad Dixon said it was a miracle no one was killed. He said he saw the SUV speeding, "heard the motor rev up" and watched as it zoomed in front of the Hy-Vee pedestrian cross area.

"Amazingly, no one was struck, as people cleared out of the way," said Dixon, who lives in Oakdale.

