DL man charged with pulling pistol, threatening to kill man

According to court records, on Oct. 13 Moe and a number of other men went to a residence in Becker County. Moe allegedly grabbed a man there by the shirtfront, pulled a small black pistol from his right pocket and told him he was going to shoot him.

Some of the other people at the residence got between the two men and pulled Moe away. Moe then left the scene.

Moe allegedly admitted to police that he had pulled out the gun and pointed it at the man, saying the two do not get along because of past family issues. He admitted he had been drinking prior to the incident.

Moe appeared in court Oct. 16 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $2,000 and bond at $20,000, with standard conditions of release, or $40,000 without conditions.