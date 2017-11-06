Frazee man charged with meth
Anthony Wayne Conger Jr., 30, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree controlled substance crime.
According to court records, on Oct. 17 he was a passenger is a vehicle pulled over in rural Becker County by a tribal police officer because one of the occupants had been involved in a disturbance earlier in the evening.
The officer smelled marijuana, searched the vehicle, and allegedly found 16.2 grams of meth with packaging that belonged to Conger.
District Judge Michelle Lawson issued a summons for him to appear in court Oct. 23.