DL woman charged with meth

According to court records, on Feb. 15 she was waiting at the Detroit Lakes Amtrak station to pick up a passenger being watched by the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Law enforcement had been informed that a person was bring a quantity of meth on the train to Detroit Lakes. Crosby allegedly had a half-gram of meth and a pipe in her purse.

A summons was issued to her to appear in court Oct. 23.