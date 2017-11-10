Lake Park man charged with felony threats

According to court records, about 11:41 a.m. on Nov. 2 he assaulted his sister, grabbing her by the neck, pushing her around, and threatening her as police were arresting him, saying they better measure her for her casket when he comes back.

Thompson appeared in court Nov. 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $500 and bond at $5,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.