WE Fest assault was costly for Nelson man

According to court records, on Aug. 6, 2015, he assaulted a man at Viking Campground at WE Fest after entering a woman's tent and refusing to leave. She did not know him, and asked a man camping next to her to help remove him from her tent. The man escorted Fischer outside, where Fischer punched him in the face multiple times, and hit the woman in the arm when she intervened to stop the assault. His blood alcohol level tested at .28 percent and he was hallucinating and talking to imaginary people on the way to jail.

He paid fees and restitution of $5,742, served 30 days in jail, and fulfilled the obligations of supervised probation, resulting in the charge being dismissed.