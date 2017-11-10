K9 dog allegedly finds meth in Frazee man's car

According to court records, about 12:48 a.m. on Nov. 3 his vehicle was pulled over by a state trooper on patrol on County Road 21 because of a cracked tail light. He license was canceled as inimical to public safety, and he was wanted on warrants for failing to report to jail after being convicted on previous charges of driving with a canceled license. He was arrested and his vehicle towed.

A search of his vehicle involving a K9 drug-sniffing dog allegedly turned up drug paraphernalia and a glass vial containing 7.53 grams of meth (with packaging) that was lodged between the driver's seat and the center console.

Herkenratt appeared in court Nov. 3 before District Judge Michelle Lawson, who set cash bail at $250 and bond at $3,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.