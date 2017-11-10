According to court records: Martin James Vizenor, 28, of Callaway was charged with felony receiving stolen property after a Callaway police officer on Feb. 14 saw a black pickup truck with North Dakota license plates parked in Callaway. The truck had been reported stolen in North Dakota.

The officer saw Vizenor exit a nearby house and walk towards the truck. He allegedly saw the officer and went back inside. The officer responded to another call and when he came back, the truck was gone. The officer talked to a person in the house where Vizenor had been seen, and was allegedly told that Vizenor had been driving the pickup for the past few weeks. The officer was told to look for the truck north of Callaway. He found it parked there with the keys in the ignition.

On Oct. 25 the charge was dismissed by the Becker County Attorney's Office after further investigation revealed the state could no longer sustain its burden of proof.