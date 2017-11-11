Wesley Robert Warren, 19, of Ponsford had been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of domestic assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of interfering with a 911 call.

According to court records, on July 4, tribal police officers responded to a domestic assault call from his residence. He had allegedly punched his domestic partner in the face numerous times after an argument about her going to town. At the time, she tried to call 911, but he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her downstairs. She had large bumps, bruises and scrapes on her face and leg.

On Oct. 27 the Becker County Attorney's Office dismissed the charges without prejudice, stating that it was unable to meet the state's burden of proof at the time of trial.

If a criminal case is dismissed without prejudice, it means the prosecutor may choose to refile the charges later.