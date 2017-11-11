DL man gets prison time for domestic assault

Brian Michael Sellers, 35, of Detroit Lakes was sentenced Oct. 25 in Becker County District Court on one felony count of domestic assault and a gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree domestic assault. Two identical counts were dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, at 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 27 a Detroit Lakes police officer was called to Sellers' residence on the report of a domestic assault. He saw Sellers hurrying to leave and detained him.

A woman, who said she has been in a relationship with Sellers for four years, had been kicked in the head by him and was in a great deal of pain. She also had wet blood on one hand. She told the officer that she and Sellers had been arguing outside when her daughter attempted to intervene and Sellers knocked her to the ground. The woman said she tried to stop Sellers and he hit her, knocking her to the ground. He kicked her in the head, causing her to momentarily lose consciousness. She again tried to get Sellers away from her daughter, and Sellers punched her again.

The daughter said she then tried to run away from Sellers, but he chased her into the house and pushed her down a flight of stairs, hurting her ankle and leaving her with cuts and bruises. Two male witnesses confirmed that version of events. Sellers smelled of alcohol and was argumentative, combative and resistant towards officers the entire time.

He appeared in court Oct. 25 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who sentenced him to 30 months in prison at St. Cloud. Credit was granted for 60 days served in jail. He must pay $215 in court fees from his prison earnings.