DL man sentenced for auto theft
Eric Clayton Nord, 33, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony theft of a motor vehicle.
According to court records, on Sept. 10, 2016, a Dodge Durango valued at $3,500 was reported stolen from a residence in Becker County. It was found later that day abandoned with both airbags deployed. Blood on the driver's side airbag provided DNA that linked Nord to the crime.
On Nov. 1 he was sentenced by District Judge Jay Carlson to 15 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 259 days in jail, with credit for 259 days served. He must pay $1,160 in court fees, abstain from drinking and illegal drugs, complete a gambling assessment and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.