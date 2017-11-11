Fargo man accused in Becker County burglary

Footprints led from the patio to a residence down the road. DePiano, who had been staying at the residence the night before, allegedly admitted that he had entered the victims' house through an unlocked door and taken the items.

DePiano appeared in court Nov. 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $5,000 and bond at $50,000, with standard conditions of release, or $75,000 without conditions.