Fargo man accused in Becker County burglary
Dustin Alexander DePiano, 29, of Fargo has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree burglary.
According to court records, on Nov. 3 the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence where a burglary had been reported. A cell phone and pair of binoculars had been stolen off a counter where they had been left overnight. A patio door had been left open about 3 inches. The theft occurred after the occupants had gone to bed about 11 p.m.
Footprints led from the patio to a residence down the road. DePiano, who had been staying at the residence the night before, allegedly admitted that he had entered the victims' house through an unlocked door and taken the items.
DePiano appeared in court Nov. 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $5,000 and bond at $50,000, with standard conditions of release, or $75,000 without conditions.