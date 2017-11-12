Man sentenced for burglary at Richwood Store

Video surveillance from the business showed that at 2:26 a.m. one female and two males broke in by using a crowbar, and rummaged around. One of the males, thought to be Basswood, was wearing distinctive white and black Nike shoes. Video showed him entering the Shooting Star Casino two hours later, wearing those identical shoes.

On Sept. 2 a juvenile male was detained, and he identified Basswood as the other male involved in the break-in. Basswood's crowbar was used to forcibly enter the building.

On Nov. 1 he was sentenced by District Judge Jay Carlson to 18 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 45 days in jail, with credit for 30 days served.

He must pay $1,165 in court fees, and $2,379 in restitution to the Richwood Store. He was ordered to abstain from drinking and illegal drugs, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and get a complete diagnostic assessment. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.