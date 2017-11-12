Ogema man sentenced for incident with police

A felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor domestic assault charge and a misdemeanor obstructing the legal process charge were all dismissed in a plea agreement..

According to court records, on April 9 law enforcement officers on their way to a domestic disturbance call at a residence east of White Earth received a call that a woman there had cut her wrist.

The woman told them that her and Millage had been arguing when he got angry and punched her and pulled her hair. They have two children together.

While police were on the scene, Millage got into a vehicle and started the engine. The officers told him he was under arrest and gave loud verbal commands to exit the vehicle, but he backed up and drove away.

He turned the vehicle and nearly pinned an officer against the mobile home, hitting and damaging the home in the process.

Another officer used his squad car to block the driveway so Millage couldn't leave, and his vehicle made contact with the squad car. He then got out and walked towards the mobile home, at which point three officers moved in to arrest him. He resisted until he was handcuffed.

On Nov. 3 he was sentenced by District Judge Jay Carlson to a year and a day in prison at St. Cloud, stayed four years. He was ordered to serve 12 days in jail, with credit for 12 days served.

He must pay $1,090 in court fees, and complete a mental health evaluation and anger management counseling. A protective DANCO order was issued. He was placed on supervised probation for four years.