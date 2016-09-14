New county transfer station expected to open next month

The "pit" area where trash is dropped into a parked truck. Paula Quam/Tribune

A new Becker County Transfer Station is nearly ready to start receiving the 18,000 tons of waste generated each year in the county. Paula Quam/Tribune

Ah, the sweet smell of success: The new $2.9 million Becker County transfer station should be open next month, and it will offer drive-through service to residents and commercial waste haulers alike.

With a 12-foot-high concrete foundation, a 38-foot-high ceiling and 16,000 square feet of steel building, the new transfer station will be a big improvement over the much smaller existing building.

It will offer smoother, safer traffic flow, said Steve Skoog, environmental services director for Becker County.

It’s designed to separate the commercial haulers from residents driving through to drop off junk with pickup trucks and trailers.

A new access road has been built west of the existing road, and the site is designed so the two types of traffic will have their own one-way loops to follow in and out of the site.

“This will definitely streamline the operations a lot,” Skoog said.

There will be room at the new transfer station for three, and on very busy days, perhaps four, lines for residential drop-off.

And the commercial haulers will have a lot more room to maneuver.

Some will back up and unload directly into large trucks parked 20 feet down in an open pit area on the south side of the building.

Others will drop their loads right on the concrete floor, and payloaders will move the waste into the trucks below.

As required by state law, the transfer station will have enough room to store three days’ worth of solid waste inside.

The county handles about 18,000 tons of garbage a year, so three days’ worth is about 150 tons.

At a transfer station, unlike a landfill, garbage is brought in, by commercial haulers and residents, and dumped into semi-sized trailers to be hauled elsewhere for disposal.

In Becker County’s case, the trash goes mostly to the incinerator at Perham, but some also goes to the Fargo landfill.

The new transfer station also includes an interior concrete ramp, so drivers can use it to let the fluid drain out the back of their trucks. The liquid will flow into floor drains that lead to a catch basin.

Outside the building, runoff is also controlled, an important feature for a building built on a former landfill.

“We’re containing and managing our own stormwater, and I think that’s a big deal,” Skoog said.

The new full-sized $127,000 truck scale has been installed, complete with security cameras, and it will take the place of the old half-scale at the smaller transfer station.

Trucks now have to drive up and have their front end weighed and then their back end. The new scale will weigh the whole truck at once.

The new building also has an administrative area and bathrooms.

The old transfer station building will remain and be used as a pay center and as a backup transfer station if needed.

The pay center, new building and new scale will all be electronically linked, Skoog said.

The transfer station was paid for the help of a $2 million state grant.

The grant includes another $625,000 that the county will match and use to build a larger recycling building on land that has already been flattened and prepped south of the new transfer station.

“We've outgrown the current recycling building,” which is in a smaller blue building at the entrance to the site, Skoog said.

The county now recycles about 45 percent of its waste stream. When it granted the bonding money, the state indicated it would like counties to aim for recycling at least 60 percent of their waste stream.

Reaching that goal will require single-stream curbside recycling in Detroit Lakes and other Becker County cities, Skoog said.

To that end, the county has been awarded a $250,000 state grant to buy residential recycling containers for every city in Becker County.

When the program is up and running, city residents will be able to co-mingle certain types of recyclables in the sturdy plastic bins on wheels, which will be put on the curbside for pickup by commercial haulers.

Skoog hopes to see his department issue a request for proposals for recycling equipment in the next few weeks and for the new recycling building itself by the end of the year.