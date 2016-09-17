All women Fit Camp set for October 1

April Imholte flexes, showing off her fit bod, which is a result of her bodybuilding workouts and healthy nutrition.

April Imholte posses at Dion's Dangerzone Gym, the location of the Livin' Fit camp, which is set to for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alicia Bowers (left), April Imholte (middle) and Missy Sgro (right) work out at Dion's Dangerzone. Bowers and Sgro will be helping Imholte with her fit camp.

Consistently working out and eating right can be a challenge for many. But for April Imholte of Detroit Lakes, a nationally qualified figure competitor, staying on track is all about being part of a community. That's what she's hoping to create with her one-day, all-women Livin' Fit Camp, Oct. 1.

"I'm hoping that people will connect with other women. Ideally, people stay connected afterwards and help support and encourage others," Imholte said.

Imholte has a Bachelor's degree in nursing and worked for several years as a diabetes educator before using her degree in the fitness world. She is also a certified sports nutritionist, so a fitness camp was right up her alley, and she wanted to use her knowledge to help other women achieve their fitness goals.

Imholte says when she started posting her progress on Facebook, she was "overwhelmed" by the response. People were messaging her wondering what her workout routine was, what her diet consisted of. So eventually, she came up with the idea of an all-women fitness camp.

"I decided to do all women mostly because I know that people are going to be coming--hopefully from all different athletic abilities--and so, just women in general, we tend to be hard on ourselves and maybe get a little bit more intimidated sometimes," Imholte said.

"Not every woman wants to go into a weight room if she's not comfortable with that and start training weights."

Imholte says that's exactly what this camp is for. She's hoping to create a "non-threatening, very supportive environment" where women of all levels of fitness can come get comfortable with doing lifts and other exercises.

As far as the workout itself, the camp will feature two different workout sessions with a lunch break and nutrition segments in the middle. "We're going to start out camp with an upper body workout," Imholte said. "I want to teach the people that come just some of the real important lifts that I have found...so we'll be working shoulders, back, biceps, triceps."

Then there will be a break for lunch, catered by La Barista.

"Brooke (Wenzel and Courtney Wenzel, the owners of La Barista are) donating that, so that's awesome," Imholte said.

Then after lunch there will be a Question and answer session called "Let's talk macros," where Imholte talks nutrition.

"I think most people have a lot of questions about nutrition," Imholt said, remembering most of the people who reached out to her on social media wanted to know what she was eating.

And Imholte says the food is an important factor, but not in the way many people may think. It's not about cutting calories for her.

"I eat more calories now than I probably ever have," she laughed, adding, "What you consume matters...If you're eating a bunch of calories, and it's pizza and ice cream, you're going to put on a different type of weight than if you're eating the same amount of calories, but you're eating chicken breast, and sweet potatoes and vegetables."

After the nutrition talk and spreading the word that women don't have to starve themselves to be fit, there will be a leg portion of the workout.

"I really want to teach people some important lifts that can help them improve those areas, but it's going to be as tough as you make it," Imholt said. "So it's geared towards women of all ages, all athletic abilities, whether they work out all the time, and they're really comfortable with weight training, or they've never touched a weight in their life."

While the workout and sharing her nutrition knowledge is important to Imholte, another factor driving her to hold a fitness camp is the money--but not to line her own pocketbook, to donate to Fly Time, which is a new program in the Detroit Lakes School District.

Fly Time is a program for children with special needs or disabilities. The kids get to go to the gymnastics building and work on agility, balance and different physical skills for one hour three days a week.

While the transportation for the kids to the gymnastics building is covered, the program itself is in need of funding, so Imholte decided to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the fit camp to Fly Time.

"I really want to see a good turnout (at the fit camp), so we can donate as much as possible," Imholte said.

So far she has been fortunate with generous business donors like La Barista, who is donating lunch and Dion's Dangerzone Gym, which is donating their space.

Imholte & Dahl Financial is also helping to fund the camp.

A number of other sponsors--The Nines, b. Salon, H & I Nutrition, Massages by Heather, Beautiful Junque and Lemongrass Spa--are also donating items to create "swag bags" and door prizes for the fit camp goers.

"I'm so appreciative of our business sponsors because we couldn't donate 100 percent of the proceeds without that, so that's really awesome," Imholte said.

She also has a couple of fellow fit friends helping her out with the fit camp - Missy Sgro and Alicia Bowers, and the three ladies know how to make working out fun.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. We're going to push each other and get a great workout in, but we're going to have fun at the same time."

The fit camp costs $60 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Livin' Fit Camp can access the registration form at Facebook.com/LivinFitCamp or email April Imholte with any questions at LivinFitWithApril@gmail.com.