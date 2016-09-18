Crime & accidents

At 9:13 a.m. a caller reported the theft of several items from a residence on the 34000 block of Borah Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 4:03 p.m. a caller reported the theft of a tablet computer from the 25000 block of Bear Clan Drive in White Earth.

At 4:55 p.m. a caller reported someone had run over and busted a skateboard, which had a value of $15, near the All in All gas station in Frazee.

At 7 p.m. a caller reported the theft of an ATV from the 300 block of Plover Street in Audubon.

At 9:37 p.m. a caller reported a burglary on the 27000 block of 180th Avenue in Audubon, where someone had stolen a short-block engine, valued at $4,000, a Plasma cutter, valued at $2,500 and a Plasmacam table, valued at $8,000. The owner sold the property where the items were being stored in a green bin, and the new residence owner noticed the bin had been left open a month ago.

Saturday, Sept. 10

At 1:28 a.m. $13 in cash and a white Galaxy S6 phone were taken from the Detroit Lakes High School.

At 8:26 a.m. fishing equipment and a GoPro were reported stolen on the 100 block of West Lake Drive.

At 10:42 a.m. a fishing rod was reported stolen from Breezy Shores.

At 10:46 a.m. a black Dodge Durango was reported stolen from the 24000 block of Woodland Lane in Detroit Lakes.

At 11:04 a.m. four cords of wood were reported stolen from the 20000 block of County Road 6 in Audubon.

At 7:02 p.m. a red BMX bike was stolen from Dominoes.

At 9:40 p.m. a caller reported a car had been keyed while parked in the Washington Square Mall parking lot. The caller stated the suspect appeared to be a short-haired white male, wearing a white t-shirt.

Sunday, Sept. 11

At 11:51 a.m. a caller reported bicycles had been stolen and boats were broken into at the American Legion Campground.

At 7:13 p.m. a caller reported the windows of a car had been smashed on the 1400 block of East Shore Drive.

Monday, Sept. 12

At 7:54 a.m. a caller reported several items had been stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at the AmericInn in Detroit Lakes.

At 1:50 p.m. a caller reported a burglary, claiming to know the guy who broke into his old house and tore it up.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

At 12:31 p.m. a caller reported three storage units had been burglarized.

At 5:36 p.m. a white iPhone 6 was reported stolen from a gym back in a locker room at the Detroit Lakes High School.

At 8:36 p.m. a caller reported a storage unit, located on County Road 11, had been burglarized.

Friday, Sept. 16

At 7:33 a.m. a caller reported their mailbox was damaged on the 20000 block of County Road 29 in Detroit Lakes.