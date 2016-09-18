A dog park in Detroit Lakes?

A place where dogs can run, jump and play, within Detroit Lakes city limits — it could happen as early as 2018, if the City Park Board has its way.

"A dog park is in the (park board's) long range plan," says Public Works Director Brad Green. "It's actually No. 2 on the list."

The Park Board's long range plan, which was approved at its Aug. 3 meeting, contains a "top 10 list" of priority items that the board would like to see developed. Items move up and down the list based on a variety of factors, including affordability, grant opportunities, ability to dovetail with other city projects, etc.

"It's a living document," Green said.

Currently, the No. 1 item on the long range plan is developing a comprehensive map and marketing plan for the city's park system, but the dog park is not far behind.

"We will for sure have something within the next couple of years," Green said. "There's been a lot of interest to have a dog park in the community. We've had lots of calls and inquiries — and not just us, but the Chamber, Park Board members... our goal is to establish a dog park in a location with facilities that will meet the needs of local pet owners."

Green said that he and City Parks Supervisor Tom Gulon would be spending some time this winter researching other dog parks in the region to see what would work best as far as size, location, amenities, etc.

"Maybe we might even need two," he said, noting that it might work out better to have one park to serve the north side of the city, and another for the south side — or one for the west, and another for the east.

"We don't know what it will look like yet," Green said.

Cost also does not play a role in long-range planning, he noted; it comes into the picture a little farther down the line, when plans begin to get more specific.

"What we're looking for at this level is 'visioning,'" he said — as in, ideas and concepts rather than hard facts and figures. "It's a process that's been very successful for us."

Other items on the list that are scored as "high priority" include acquiring land on the south side of Detroit Lake for park development; upgrades and additions to parks equipment such as bike rentals, frisbee golf, adult exercise equipment, etc. upgrades to Washington Ballpark; additional multi-use trail development; upgrades to the Pavillion; lighted cross country ski trails; a "splash pad" waterpark; and upgrades to available bathhouse/changing room facilities.