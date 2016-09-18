Proposed city levy up 6 percent for 2016

The City of Detroit Lakes has seen a lot of changes in the past several years, from street and infrastructure improvements to commercial and residential development... and now the bill for some of those city-funded projects is coming due.

Well over half of the proposed 6 percent increase in the city property tax levy for the coming year is due to payments on bonds issued for city-funded construction projects that are coming due in 2017.

"The biggest driver of that (increase) is debt service," says City Finance Officer Pam Slifka. "We had an increase of $145,000 in bond payments this year."

The overall city budget for 2017 was set at $18,653,946 during Tuesday night's meeting of the Detroit Lakes City Council.

That includes a preliminary levy certification of $4,815,693, which if that amount remains unchanged when the final levy is certified in December, marks a $272,000 hike over the previous year ‒ "exactly 6 percent," said Slifka.

As outlined during Tuesday's meeting, this means that the annual property taxes on a $145,000 home would increase by an average of $31, while the taxes on a $250,000 home would jump by $64. The tax on a $500,000 business or commercial property would rise by $250.

As for the overall city budget, which has been hammered out during early morning finance committee meetings over the past month, two key staffing additions are included in that $18 million total: an additional city police officer, and a new compliance officer to be added to the city's planning and zoning staff in the coming months.

Though the job description for the compliance officer is still being written at this time, Slifka said part of the duties for the new position would include enforcing compliance on the conditions attached to a city-issued conditional use permit, variance or license.

"It (the new position) will be partially funded by the fees generated for issuing these permits," Slifka added. "Adding that position will have a very minor impact on the overall budget."

A new full-time officer will also be added to the city's police force over the next few months, Slifka added.

"The size of the city has increased, both physically, due to annexations, and in population," said Slifka, noting that the most recent population estimates for the city have it at just under 9,300 people ‒ nearly 1,000 more than the number listed on the 2010 U.S. Census, which was 8,569.

"We're pretty darn close to 10,000 people now," Slifka said. "All these new people require additional city infrastructure and services — including law enforcement."

At Tuesday's council meeting, Alderman Bruce Imholte echoed this statement, noting that in talking with his constituents, the two things that come up most often are the need for improved infrastructure, and increased police protection.

"We are a big city," he said. "That's a lot of area to cover."

Speaking of the city council members, another item that was approved at Tuesday night's meeting was an increase in compensation for both the mayor and council positions, starting on Jan. 1.

Previously, council members were paid $400 per month, while the mayor received just under $600 per month.

The new compensation schedule that was approved on Tuesday calls for council members to receive $600 per month, while the mayor will receive $900 per month.

However, Jan. 1 also marks the date that health insurance coverage for all elected city officials will cease — a change that was approved by the council earlier this summer.

Both the elimination of health insurance and the salary increase for elected officials were the direct result of a study that was undertaken by the city this past year, comparing Detroit Lakes' compensation package for elected officials with those offered by other area cities of comparable size and governmental structure.

"Our compensation structure was considerably below everyone else's," Slifka said. "So in order to bring ourselves back into the norm, they raised the compensation for both the mayor and the council."

On the other hand, no other cities that they looked at offered any kind of health insurance to their elected officials at all, so they opted to discontinue this benefit at the end of 2016.

Though neither of these changes was dependent upon the other, Slifka said, the outcome is that there is "no net effect" on the city's property tax levy regarding council members' compensation packages.

The city property tax levy and budget will be finalized in December. A truth-in-taxation hearing on the proposed levy is set for 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 (the regular monthly council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. that evening, as previously scheduled).