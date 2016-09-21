A dry sauna sits in the master bedroom of the Judy and Scott home on East Shore Drive. The couple created a retreat for two after totally gutting the house six years ago.

The Denny and Jo Iverson home on Whitetail Lane in Detroit Lakes was built with warm woods and granite, providing a style and layout for the couple that they say will be perfect for them in retirement.

The lap of luxury - that is the name of the game at the Streyle residence, as the master bath features a steam shower for two and a sparkling design.

The historic home now owned by the Hovlands not only features this beautiful sunroom, but also a large porch overlooking the lake.

The MLC (Modern Living Concepts) home built by Bryan Schoenberger and Jesse Jepson serves as both a home and a business center for the couple.

The Streyle home on South Shore Drive features a 12-kid bunkhouse on the top floor, designed with the Streyle's grandchildren in mind and decorated with their artwork.

The Hovland home on Big Detroit Lake is the oldest "cabin" on the lake and was constructed as a retreat at the turn of the century.

It's a local event that continues to gain momentum, as a growing number of people appear more and more anxious for the annual Damien Home Tour in Detroit Lakes.

"We were up again last year, to around 500 people now (taking the tour)," said Karen Buboltz, one of the Damiens working to put together the fundraising event.

Every year the Detroit Lakes Damiens select five homeowners with some of the most fabulous houses in the area who are willing to open them up to the public. It's a massive open-house tour that is becoming increasingly popular.

The 36th annual event is set this year for Saturday, Oct. 1, and it is expected to amaze the masses with the five fabulous homes that will be on display.

The Streyles

Many watched as a new, grand home was being constructed on South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes last year, but few have been privy to the contemporary splendor that has been constructed on the inside.

"I've been looking at magazines for years," said Jo Streyle, who aside from a few requests from her husband, had been given the green light to "pretty much do whatever" she wanted with design.

The five bedroom, five bathroom, one bunkhouse home is truly stunning, as the two-story contemporary beauty stretches over 5,800 square feet of luxury living at the lake.

From glass stairs and walkway railings that give the appearance of a floating staircase to a beautiful, lakeside pool to a whimsical bunkhouse built to withstand a dozen grandchildren, the house is sure to be a show-stopper.

The Iversons

New, beautiful construction also sits on Whitetail Lane in Detroit Lakes, which is the home to Perham natives Denny and Jo Iverson.

The new home isn't necessarily "showy" or glamorous, but the warm beauty of this house is exactly the kind of thing many homeowners in northern Minnesota clamor for.

The open-feeling, three bedroom, three bath home features a den and spa-like bathroom, as well as a breathtaking mix of wood, granite and slate.

This part of the home tour will surely capture its own niche and fan base, as a 1955 Crown Victoria (flamingo pink, of course) sits sparkling in the garage. It happens to be the exact kind of car that Denny took Jo out in for the first time when they were teenagers.

"It's been 54 years in August since our first date," said Jo, who says about two years ago, Denny surprised her with this car by blindfolding her and putting her inside the old beauty.

"It was like I was just transported back — like it was yesterday."

The Hovlands

It remains one of the most amazing and historical houses in Detroit Lakes — the Kevin and Dawn Hovland home on North Shore Drive, kitty-corner to the high school.

It is the oldest "cabin" on the lake, dating back to 1907, when the gigantic six-bedroom structure was built as a summer retreat.

"My favorite part of the home is the uniqueness of the floor layout, because it's so old," said Dawn Hovland, breezing through the six-bedroom spread, which according to old property documents, was originally named "401 The Breeze."

To walk through the house is a bit like walking back in time, as the original breezeway with old Douglas fir floors provides an authentic space to sit and look out onto the lake. The 3,500 square-foot, six bedroom, three bath home features two floors, a full basement (which was unusual at the time it was built) and also a full attic.

Photos show the unique, old design of the house, but walking through it is a whole different experience, as the modern touches and youthful splashes of life seem unable to taint the authenticity found around every little turn — and there are many.

"I love sharing the history of this place with people when they come and visit," said Hovland, whose family uses the spectacular home as their getaway cabin on the weekends.

The Greens

Have you ever watched TV from a private sauna? The Greens do, so let's just start there. Judy and Scott Green, who live on East Shore Drive, built a dry sauna in their master bedroom that's wired to a TV in the room for a little slice of luxury viewing. That bedroom not only overlooks the gorgeous East Shore of Big Detroit, but it is just a stone's throw away from their patio hot tub, which they use all year round.

The home isn't totally new construction, but just about. The Greens, who were in it for the location, gutted the two-story, 2,200 square foot home six years ago, and it took them roughly two years to create the retreat-style house that they now call their home.

It's easy to tell the Green home from the lake at night, as lighting illuminates a large tree in the back, and other strategically placed lights make the outdoor living space sparkle after sunset.

"This is our retreat; we liked the idea that we could live on one floor and that the walk out to the lake was easy," said Scott Green. "We look forward to living here in retirement... it's not big, but it's all we need."

"This is home," added Judy. "This is comfortable, this is our sanctuary."

The MLC home

Business and life partners Bryan Schoenberger and Jesse Jepson not only build houses together, they're building a life together. In the spirit of mixing business with pleasure, the two have recently built a house that is not only their home, but their new business location.

Schoenberger is the owner of MLC (Modern Living Concepts) Homes, a custom home building company that he started in 2004.

As he continued to build other people's homes last year, Schoenberger began building on a plan that took him and Jepson years to create and tweak.

The MLC House is located at 16075 Gravelle Lane, Detroit Lakes, and with a house that is beautiful enough to stand as a showroom and an upstairs that serves as a business office and conference room, the couple is ready to share their unique, rural complex.

"You know, people really are focused on what their own homes are going to look like," said Schoenberger, as Jepson added, "But there are people who come in here and are like, 'Oh, I love this.'"

And yes, even a few customers have stolen ideas from the MLC home, which the couple loves.

The tour

The Damien Home Tour is Saturday, Oct. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.; advance tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, La Barista, Mainstream Boutique, Central Market and from any Detroit Lakes Damien member. They can also be purchased for $20 on the day of the event, at any of the home tour locations.

A map of the five home sites is included with the tickets, complete with the addresses, for an easy GPS punch-in. Those interested can start at any of the homes and make their way around from one gorgeous house to another, in no particular order.

Participants must be at least 10 years old and have a ticket; no bare feet in the houses, bathrooms are not open to visitors and no photographs are allowed inside the homes.

Look for the 2016 Fall Home magazine, which features all five gorgeous homes, in the Sept. 28 edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune.