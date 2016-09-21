Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, left, awards commendations to (from left) Deputy Matt Gerving, Deputy Daran Borth and Sgt. Ty Warren for saving the life of an armed man threatening suicide near Strawberry Lake.

These four members of the Becker County Sheriff's Office were honored Tuesday with Life Saver Awards for taking action that saved lives: Standing, from left are Sgt. Shane Richard, Sgt. Andrew Bachmann, Deputy Tony Christensen and Deputy Adam Douglas.

Members of the Becker County Sheriff's Office were honored Tuesday for saving lives.

Four received individual Life Saver awards in separate incidents, and Sgt. Ty Warren and Deputy Daran Borth were each given two letters of commendation for saving two armed, suicidal men in different places on the same day.

Deputy Matt Gerving and Deputy Chad Peterson were also given letters of commendation, as each was involved in one of the life-saving incidents—both of which occurred on Aug. 22.

The first was reported at 5:39 p.m. by the Red River Dispatch Center in Fargo, which advised the Becker County Sheriff's Office about a possibly suicidal man likely heading to an area in Maple Grove Township, near Strawberry Lake.

"Along with a vehicle description, we also had information that the male was possibly in possession of a gun and may be headed to a camper in the middle of a large wooded area," Sheriff Todd Glander said at a ceremony during the Becker County Board meeting Tuesday.

The man's vehicle was located by Sgt. Warren, and other officers responded to assist him, with deputies Borth and Gerving volunteering to comb through the wooded area to try to find the man.

After going through thick brush for about 150 yards, they found the man lying on the ground with the gun by his side.

Without alerting the man, deputies Borth and Gerving were able to secure the gun, which was found to be fully loaded. The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

"Because of Sgt. Warren's attention to detail, and the patience and teamwork of Deputy Borth and Deputy Gerving, the male was safely taken into custody, preventing harm or possible death," Glander said.

Later that same day, at 9:20 p.m., Sgt. Warren, Deputy Borth and Deputy Chad Peterson responded to another call of a man threatening suicide.

He was at a residence in Lake Eunice Township and was believed to be armed.

"When Sgt. Warren arrived at the residence, he was able to look through a window and could see the male inside the residence," Glander said. "The individual was holding a gun."

Deputies Borth and Peterson arrived at the residence.

"While keeping the man in sight, Sgt. Warren communicated with Borth and Peterson as they entered the residence and safely removed the male from the area of the gun," Glander said.

The man was then transported to the hospital for evaluation.

"Sgt. Warren, Deputy Daran Borth and Deputy Chad Peterson used exemplary skills and teamwork to safely take the male into custody, preventing harm or possible death," Glander said.

The four Life Saver awards were given out for the successful use of first aid by officers.

On Aug. 15, Chief Deputy Shane Richard responded to the report of a crash with injuries on Highway 10 near Boyer Lake.

He found a vehicle about 200 yards away through the grass, with the victim seated in an upright position, looking noticeably pale and with distressed breathing.

"The victim was removed from the vehicle and CPR was started," Glander said, "at which time Officer Richard retrieved his AED and medical bag from his squad."

Pads on the automated external defibrillator were applied to the victim and three shocks were administered by Richard.

The victim was then loaded into a St. Mary's EMS ambulance and paramedics took over medical treatment on the way to the hospital.

On June 22, dispatchers received a report of an unresponsive 62-year-old woman on Becker County Road 27.

Sgt. Andrew Bachmann responded and found the woman still unresponsive. He quickly applied his squad car defibrillator and administered a shock as prompted by the AED unit.

The woman became responsive and was attended to by St. Mary's EMS paramedics and transported to the Essentia St. Mary's hospital emergency room in Detroit Lakes.

At 3 a.m. on June 24, Deputy Tony Christensen was on routine patrol when he was notified of a woman in labor about to give birth on the way to the hospital on Highway 59.

He met the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 144 and found the pregnant woman in the back seat, with the baby crowning.

He encouraged the woman to push and assist the delivery. Within just a few minutes the baby was delivered in the back seat.

"Officer Christensen, along with the assistance of EMS, rendered care to mother and baby and successfully delivered the newborn at 3:16 a.m.," Glander said. "Baby and mother were then transported via ambulance to the local hospital."

On Sept. 8 Deputy Adam Douglas responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at the Frazee Care Center assisted living facility, with CPR in process.

"Deputy Douglas arrived at the scene and applied the AED (defibrillator) pads to the victim," Glander said. "At this time the AED unit prompted 'no shock advised.'"

CPR was continued and the victim became responsive and was transported to the hospital by St. Mary's EMS.