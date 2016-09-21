Ecumen Detroit Lakes to host candidate reception, forums

The Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters and a broad coalition of community organizations will co-sponsor a single evening filled with opportunities for voters to talk directly with candidates and to make side-by-side comparisons of candidates in contested races.

A new event, a Voter "Meet and Greet" reception with candidates for all local offices, kicks off the evening on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Forest Conference Center at Ecumen Detroit Lakes, 1415 Madison Ave. During this event, candidates for Detroit Lakes City Council and mayor, Becker County Board of Commissioners, Detroit Lakes School Board and the Minnesota Legislature will be present to chat informally with voters, distribute campaign literature and make their case.

Beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m., candidates in uncontested races will be invited to make a brief statement about their candidacy and vision for the office being sought.

Candidates for Minnesota House Districts 2B and 4B along with Senate Districts 2 and 4 will face off beginning at 7 p.m. The nine candidates vying for the Detroit Lakes School Board take the stage at about 8:15.p.m.

The evening's events are co-sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, the League's long-time partner in voter education. The two organizations are joined this year by the Becker County Coalition of Lake Associations, Ecumen Detroit Lakes, the Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, and LeadingAge Minnesota, a statewide association comprised of organizations that serve our senior population.

Chamber President Carrie Johnston commented, "This is the 7th election cycle where the Chamber and the League of Women Voters have joined forces to help educate voters. The candidates we elect in November have a direct and lasting impact on the most important issues for our members — a high-quality workforce, affordable housing, a healthy business environment, great schools, a robust tourism economy and the natural resources that attract so many visitors to our region."

It's those natural resources that brought long-time advocates for the area's public waters and native habitats into the coalition sponsoring the forums.

COLA Vice President Jennifer Thompson cited the organization's priorities: "In the past few years Becker County has been a leader statewide in the effort to protect our lakes and rivers against the spread of aquatic invasive species. We are grateful for and dependent on the legislators who represent our county and the Detroit Lakes City Council to be our partners in this effort.

"If you care about clean drinking water, fishing or just a day on the lake, you'll be there on Oct. 13 to voice your concerns and ask the hard questions of the candidates."

Matt Davis, co-president of the local Izaak Walton League Chapter, is an advocate for another of Becker County's assets: "Our members care deeply about preserving and protecting our prairies, wetlands, lakes and rivers, and our forests for the enjoyment and educational opportunities they provide.

"The environment doesn't have a vote, it's up to the people to speak out and consider the views of the candidates before they vote," he added.

Ecumen Detroit Lakes and its large senior population are one of the community's largest employers. Ecumen Executive Director Katie Lundmark noted: "As our population here ages, individuals want to remain close to their families and community. That can only happen when employers work with legislators, the city, the county and the school districts to ensure that we can attract and retain skilled workers.

"It's not just about the jobs and pay," she added. "Potential employees consider the whole package — education, housing, broadband access, recreation, and the overall health of the community before deciding to move to Becker County. The voters have the final say in who we entrust to lead us so that seniors can stay in the area."

Event Details

Voter "Meet and Greet" Reception with Candidates: All local candidates have been invited to attend a voter reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. As the date draws nearer, the list of confirmed participants will be announced. Light refreshments will be served, voting information available and cosponsors will provide their organization's information.

The elections for Detroit Lakes mayor and city council candidates are largely lacking in drama for 2016, with only one Ward 2 seat being contested. Though there will be no candidate forum, time has been set aside for those candidates to make brief statements. Ward 2 candidates Kyle Braaten and Jay Schurman have been invited to answer a few questions from co-sponsors as well.

The uncontested candidates include Matt Brenk (incumbent) for mayor; and for city council, Matt Boeke (Ward 3, incumbent), Bruce Imholte (at large, incumbent), Jamie Marks Erickson (Ward 2, incumbent), Dan Josephson (Ward 3), and Ron Zeman (Ward 1, incumbent).

Legislative Candidate Forum: Candidates for Senate District 2, serving most of rural Becker County, are: Rod Skoe (incumbent), Clearwater, and Paul Utke, Park Rapids.

House District 2B candidates are Steve Green (incumbent), Fosston, and Bryan Klabunde, Waubun.

They will join Senate District 4 candidates Kent Eken (incumbent), Twin Valley, and James Leiman, Ada, along with House District 4B candidates Ben Grimsley, Detroit Lakes, and Paul Marquart (incumbent), Dilworth, in the Legislative Candidate Forum, beginning at 7 p.m.

New in 2016, the League is providing voters with the opportunity to learn more about the candidates' views on major policy issues, as each will be given time for rebuttals and follow-up questions to opponent's remarks.

Detroit Lakes School Board: Immediately after the Legislative Forum, the Detroit Lakes School Board candidates will field voters' questions about priority issues for the district. The candidates are Joe Bergquist, Amy Erickson, Jane Foltz, Beau Shroyer, John Steffl, Donald Tobkin, Tom Trowbridge, Tim Wolfe and Nancy Young.

The reception and forums are all free and open to the public. Video from the forums and candidate remarks during the reception will be available immediately after the event on YouTube. Check the Detroit Lakes LWV Facebook page for the links.

Submit questions in advance or at event

Voters attending the forum have three opportunities to submit questions to the candidates. The co-sponsors have been invited to submit their questions on top priority issues.

The League of Women Voters also has an email address for voters to submit questions in advance. That email address is detroitlakeslwv@gmail.com. Please indicate the name of the forum along with questions submitted by email. By League policy, the identity of the person asking the question is confidential. Any questions submitted via email will remain confidential, with all identifying information removed before the event.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to submit questions in writing at the event, in accordance with forum rules. For a complete list of forum rules, please contact the Detroit Lakes League at the email shown above.

The Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters does not endorse candidates for office or political parties. It is a 97-year old 501(c)3 political organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all.

For more information, please contact League of Women Voters Voter Service Chair Terry Kalil at detroitlakeslwv@gmail.com or 218-341-0452.

LWV membership information will also be available at the candidate forums.