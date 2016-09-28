Photo by Vicki Gerdes/Tribune The 2016 graduation ceremonies for the Patriot Assistance Dogs program was held this Sunday, Sept. 25 at the American Legion in Detroit Lakes. A total of 24 veteran-service dog pairs were certified this year, one of the largest graduating classes ever for the organization, which has seen 86 pairs complete training since its inception in 2011.

Since its inception in 2011, the Patriot Assistance Dogs program has successfully paired 86 military veterans with service dogs trained to assist with their specific needs.

This past Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, the Detroit Lakes-based PAD program celebrated its five-year anniversary with a reunion weekend that culminated in a ceremony featuring one of its largest graduating classes ever.

"We celebrated the graduation of 24 teams in the past 12 months," says PAD founder Linda Wiedewitsch, who also serves as a trainer and foster home provider for the program.

Though only about half of that number made it to Detroit Lakes for the weekend's festivities, many of them chose to stay at the American Legion Campground in Detroit Lakes.

"It's not just a local effort," said Sunday's master of ceremonies, Jeffrey Zehnacker, a past PAD program graduate, noting that the graduates hail from a nine-state area. "We reach out to whoever needs us."

Unfortunately, the cool, rainy weather prevented program participants from enjoying such planned festivities as a bonfire, pontoon ride and yard games like ladder golf, horseshoes and a bean bag toss, but that didn't stop them from gathering to socialize at the American Legion. Saturday's events included a meet and greet where PAD teams were able to interact not only with each other, but also the people who had sponsored their team through the training process.

"The Legion treated us very well," said Linda Wiedewitsch, who was aided by Marsh Erickson in planning the reunion, and Dawn Wiedewitsch with planning Sunday's graduation ceremony, among many other volunteers that assisted with the weekend's festivities.

"This has been the most comfortable (venue) we have had so far," she added, noting that while the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Detroit Lakes was a beautiful location, and the city was a very accommodating host, the outdoor location made it harder to hear the speakers, and uncomfortable in inclement weather.

Both Wiedewitsches said that it was particularly nice to be able to hold Sunday's graduation indoors, as the weather was not particularly conducive to an outdoor ceremony. Besides the graduating teams, Sunday's ceremony also included recognition of the volunteers, foster home providers and donors who had made the program so successful.

One of the more unique aspects of their program, Wiedewitsch noted, is that 75-80 percent of all dogs placed with veterans through PAD are rescued animals (i.e., taken in from a pound, shelter or foster home).

For more information about the PAD program, please visit the Patriot Assistance Dogs page on Facebook, or the website at www.patriotassistancedogs.org.