Detroit Lakes Public Schools will be joining schools around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 5, 2016. This is the seventh year the area schools have participated in the event.

Approximately 2,500 students and parents will walk at school the week of October 3-7, most walking at school after they arrive on Wednesday, October 5. Parents who drive their children to school are also encouraged to drop them off 2-3 blocks away from school and walk with their children to school.

This year's event is organized by the Detroit Lakes School District with help by PartnerSHIP4Health seeking to create sustainable, systemic changes in schools, worksites, communities and health care organizations that make it easier for Minnesotans to incorporate healthy behaviors into their daily lives.

To learn more, please contact your school.