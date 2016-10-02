A patient at the 7-day clinic in Detroit Lakes get her flu shot by LPN nurse Morgan Aakre.

Brandell Johnson gives Peter Jacobson, the president of Essenta Health-St. Mary's Detroit Lakes his flu shot. He says "I am a strong advoacte for getting the flu shot, it's the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your co-workers."

The flu vaccine varies every year according to what strains are expected to be prevalent; it is still unknown if this year's is a good match for what will hit.

No more nasal flu shots like these will be given after the CDC determined they were not as effective as the traditional shots.

Peter Jacobson, the president of Essentia Health-St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes, is all smiles once he recieves a sucker and a sticker after getting his flu shot.

That easy, no-poke, no fear flu shot that kids and parents have come to love is just not cutting it and will not be available this year.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted that the live attenuated influenza vaccine, or the nasal spray flu vaccine, should not be used for this flu season. This is because it showed poor or relatively lower effectiveness of the spray from 2013 through 2016, according to the CDC.

"It (the nasal spray) didn't live up to the CDC standards," says Jan Weets, nurse at Becker County Human Services, who says they, too, will only be offering flu shots with a needle at their office this year.

That's the bad news, but there is a shot of good news as well.

"The immunization for the flu is so much more readily available for people in the community" says Kristin Bausman, interim community health supervisor at Becker County Human Services. She says most insurances are covering the vaccination this year, which include; Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare HMO, and a couple more.

Without insurance, the shot can cost between 10 and 25 dollars.

Despite the flu being a very common illness, there are still people who don't understand the difference between what is commonly referred to as the "flu bug" that causes vomiting and diarrhea and the actual influenza, which is what the flu shot is for.

According to the CDC the flu is defined as a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It causes mild to severe illnesses and at times can lead to death.

This is different from the stomach flu which is defined by the CDC as inflammation of the stomach or intestines or both, which causes stomach pains, nausea, diarrhea, fever, body aches and vomiting.

The CDC says the best way to prevent the influenza flu is by getting a flu vaccine every year and taking pre-cautionary actions such as washing your hands, staying away from people who are sick and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Many places in Detroit Lakes offer the flu shot, such as local pharmacists, clinics, and walk-up places like grocery stores.

At Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes, adults and children can get their flu shot at any time by visiting the urgent care department.

Patients at Essentia Health can also request a flu shot at any regularly scheduled clinic appointment, where family members who are with the patients at the time of the appointment can also request to receive their flu shot.

"We encourage people to go out and get your flu shot now," says Weets, saying there isn't really a recommended time to get it.

According to the CDC, the flu is more dangerous for infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people who have a weak immune system or have health conditions.

"You have to provide the herd immunity around people who aren't able to get the flu shot," says Weets, "so they don't get sick and catch the flu."

Getting the flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the flu less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the flu to others, the CDC states.

The percentage of effectiveness of the flu vaccine is not known yet, but this year it looks like the flu is a typical season where no new strains are anticipated Weets says.

Getting the flu vaccine doesn't make people get the flu like some believe, but if people's immune system is down when getting the shot they would be more accessible to having adverse reactions or side effects from the vaccine, says Weets.

"But anything is better than nothing," she says.

For more information, questions, or concerns about the flu vaccine, contact a local nurse or pharmacist or go to www.cdc.gov.