The Detroit Lakes School Board met Wednesday evening (Sept. 28) to go over the preliminary tax levy certification for the 2017-18 school year.

After a presentation of last year's tax evaluations from the school's business manager, Ryan Tangen, the board approved a capped 7.92 percent levy hike for the district's needs.

"We end up with a total levy increase of $332,277 or 7.92 percent," Tangen said. "Going into the final calculation on this, there will be some changes" because the levy calculations are based on the previous year--the 2016 tax evaluations are not available yet.

Superintendent Doug Froke reminded the board that this is a capped percentage--it can not go higher--but there is a chance it may go a little lower between now and when the final levy is approved.

A public meeting to present the levy and discuss the budget is set to be held at the Lincoln Center, room 108, on Dec. 12, 2016, starting at 6:30 p.m.

There will be time for the public to speak at the meeting about any levy concerns.

Levy factors

New factors affecting the 2017 levy are the long-term facilities maintenance revenue, the expansion of early childhood and family education (EFCE) home visiting funding and the phasing out of the student achievement funds.

The long-term facilities maintenance revenue for 2017 is the second of a three-year phase in.

"Last year it was $193. This year it's going to be $292 per average daily membership," Tangen said. "That is replacing the health and safety, as well as the deferred maintenance programs, putting it all under one umbrella."

The EFCE home visiting is increasing from $1.60 to $3.00 per child under the age of five as of Sept. 1 of the previous year.

"From a reduction standpoint, we have the phase-out of the student achievement funds. It was a four-year program, and this is the fourth year of that program. Next year that (funding) will then go down to zero," Tangen said.

As for the school district property values, the market value has gone up, seeing almost double the percent increase as that of the state.

"The county's valuations are increasing and or there is new construction because the market value increased...just about seven percent ($142, 868, 671)," Tangen said.

The Referendum market value sits at 7.59 percent, compared to the 5 percent statewide change and the adjusted net tax capacity sits at 9.5 percent, compared to the 2.5 percent statewide change.

"In the adjusted tax capacity--when you take that market value and divide it by the sales ratio--the assessor put that value of that $2.2 billion on the property within our district, but according to the sales that happened, that's only 94 percent of what they're actually selling for. So a house (in the district) valued at $94,000 is selling for $100,000," Tangen said, which is why the adjusted net tax capacity was higher than the percent statewide.

Then to assess what each person pays in taxes, a class rate is applied to the taxable market values.

There are a number of different class rates, but a few examples Tangen used to explain the process are the residential homestead class rate, commercial property and agricultural homestead class rates.

For those who fit into the residential homestead class rate, they pay 1 percent on residential land valued up to $500,000. The rate then increases to 1.25 percent on anything valued above $500,000. This means that if a residential homestead is valued at $600,000, the owner would pay a 1 percent tax rate on the first $500,000 and a 1.25 percent rate on the remaining $100,000.

For the commercial class rate, any commercial land is taxed at a 1.5 percent rate on anything valued up to $150,000, which then goes up to a 2 percent tax rate on anything valued above $150,000.

For agricultural homesteads, there is the house, garage and one-acre clause, which allows agricultural land owners to pay the same rate as a residential homestead on their house, garage and one acre of land. Then, the land beyond the house, garage and one acre is taxed at a .5 percent rate on anything valued up to $2,050,000 and a 1 percent rate on anything beyond that.

"So what they're trying to do with these class rates, in their minds, is trying to make (the taxes landowners pay) as even as possible across the different types of property throughout the district," Tangen said.

Donations to the district

The board also acknowledged several donations made to the district including $50 from Thomas and Kim LaBarre and $100 from David and Barbara Hartwich, both donations were made to help homeless students; BTD donated $500 for grad bash and $7,000 for the Roosevelt Elementary Students in Need project; 90 pair of "Shoes for Kids" and t-shirts were also donated with a matching sponsor from Fargo Marathon, Inc.