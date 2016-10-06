Photo by Vicki Gerdes/Tribune Excavation crews are hard at work on the site of the new Holiday Stationstore in downtown Detroit Lakes. The $5 million project is currently slated for a February 2017 opening date.

Photo by Vicki Gerdes/Tribune The construction of a new 69-unit Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at the corner of Washington Avenue and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes is beginning to take shape. The four-story building, which will also include nine condominiums on the top floor, is targeted for an April 2017 opening date.

It's been a busy summer for business development in Detroit Lakes, from the opening of McKinley Plaza in late August, to ongoing construction of the $12 million Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel project across West Lake Drive from the city beach, as well as the $5 million new Holiday Stationstore in the community's downtown district, with both enterprises slated to open in early 2017.

"Both projects are on target," says Detroit Lakes Community Development Director Larry Remmen.

Construction of the hotel project at the northwest corner of Washington Avenue and West Lake Drive, which began in June, is slated for completion in time for an April 2017 opening, Remmen added.

The $12 million project by Hotel Partners LLC includes a 69-unit Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, topped by nine condominiums, as well as an adjacent, 4,000 square foot restaurant located near the Lakeshirts building on West Lake Drive.

"I haven't seen any final plans for the restaurant yet, but I know they're working with somebody,a and they're getting close (to making an announcement)," Remmen said.

Though work on the Holiday Stationstore on Frazee Street got a little bit slower start than the developers had hoped, "that project is also looking great," Remmen said, noting that they are currently slated for a February 2017 opening.

"It's going to look very nice when it's done," he added. "The improvement really started to show when they tore down the buildings and got started."

As for McKinley Plaza, the nearly $10 million, four-story building already boasts a variety of commercial tenants on its ground floor, including Dairy Queen, Apex Engineering and The UPS Store, while the upper-level apartment units are well on their way to full occupancy, though there are still some spaces available on both the commercial and residential sides, Remmen added.

Also in the works: Absolute Ice, a $2.6 million, 11,000 square foot icemaking plant to be located on Tower Road, in the city's industrial park.