news
Headlines
Military honor cuts affects veteran funerals in Minnesota
DL’s TeacHaiti founder is safe in home, but says effects of hurricane have set Haiti back decades
Frazee has a new police chief who is all about “community policing”.
New teachers welcomed throughout Becker County schools
Ponsford woman charged with felony meth possession
detroit lakes
Region
state
crime
accidents
Politics
Nation
frazee
Lake Park-Audubon
sports
Headlines
Swimmers prep for True team with win over Panthers
Lakers wrap conference play with shutout victory
Boys third, girls 10th at Perham Invitational
Conference champs shutout Lakers
Hurricane Matthew ends Hoge's hopes for PGA Tour status
lakers
hornets
raiders
college sports
state tournaments
life
Headlines
Extra help with paying your drug plan costs
Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's Treasures
It's a girl!
Turning Back the Pages
Tylertown; Detroit Lakes first settlement
food
milestones
Travel
History
Faith
Friends & Neighbors
wave
accomplishments
business
Headlines
Kayla Ulschmid joins Ryan Hanson Homes of Keller Williams Realty Professionals
BBB shines spotlight on questionable awards
Local business owner urges Senators Franken and Klobuchar to support job-protecting amendment
Green awarded by small-business group
Essentia Health Welcomes Licensed Psychologist in Detroit Lakes
business briefs
employee milestones
money management
entertainment
Headlines
'Everybody's Heard About the Bird'
'Skippyjon Jones' coming to Holmes Oct. 13
Music group The Nadas coming to Top Hat Theatre
See 'The Art of Labor' at NYM Cultural Center
'Custom Made for Kids': Lakes Area Young Life invites community to celebrate at annual banquet
events
music
theater
art
books
obituaries
Headlines
Robert "Bob" Skistad
Douglas Pixley
Sharon I. Dietz
Shirley M. Ryan
Shirley Mae Ryan
opinion
Headlines
Smear campaign against Eken funded by Twin Cities groups
An open letter to the fearmonger who crashed our DL event
Some politicians really know how to stretch the chicken
Marquart under attack from false special interest ads
'Ban the Box' helps ex-offenders succeed
editorials
lynn hummel
Jake Pfeifer
letters
other opinions
outdoors
Headlines
Drowning is biggest safety risk for waterfowl hunters
Small lakes have 'turned,' big lakes still cooling down
Looking for a place to hunt? DNR to sell 40 northern Minnesota land parcels
Bring on the cold: Snow buntings sing, feed and fly in the worst conditions
A couple of shotgun experts find out what they've been missing in mourning dove hunting
dnr
blane klemek
brad laabs
features
Headlines
Puppies saved from high-kill Texas shelter look for DL homes
A surprising celebration: DL's LuAnn Porter honored for 25 years with United Way
Three years and counting: DL family opens up about adoption struggles
Fired up for hunting season; Local Sportsman’s Clubs have their sights set on you
New teachers welcomed throughout Becker County schools
By
Mattie Hjelseth
Today at 5:00 a.m.
