Happenings

Holiday Vendor Fair: Grace Lutheran Church is holding a Holiday Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting with a breakfast of caramel and cinnamon rolls, then back for soup and sandwich for lunch. Handmade crafts, quilts, lefse, jewelry, and a variety of vendors will be on hand for Christmas gift shopping. The D.L. Cloggers will be performing at 1 p.m.

Youth Free Throw Championship: All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2016 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. Hosted locally by the Frazee Knights of Columbus, the competition will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m., inside the Frazee High School gymnasium. Doors open at 7:30. Parents or guardians are required to complete an entry form and furnish proof of age at the time of the competition. There is no charge for this event. All contestants at the Frazee event will be recognized for their participation. For entry forms or additional information , please contact Jim Jaroszewski at 218-334-2307.

Kris Engle benefit: A silent auction and benefit dinner will be held at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Lake Lions Hall in Wolf Lake for Kris Engle, who is fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma. Free will donations will be accepted, as well as donation for the silent auction. Call Yvette at 218-457-0189 or Kayla at 218-298-2217 or Sara at 218-640-2849.

Gifts for Kids: The Detroit Lakes Jaycees are holding it annual Gifts For Kids event from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Detroit Lakes Senior Center (enter through the Holmes Theatre door). The Jaycees are giving away gifts to children birth to 18 for those in need; children receiving gifts are asked for their medical assistance card that day. Gifts/donations can be dropped off at various businesses around town. For more information, call Jess Lessin at 218-234-3280 or Annette Korth at 218-234-9012.

P.E.O. DQ Christmas meeting: P.E.O. Chapter DQ will celebrate with a brunch at 9:45 a.m. at the home of Georgia Heckock, with Nancy Christensen, Judy Quam and Margaret Gunderson as co-hostesses. Viewing of Opportunities will be at 9 a.m. Anne Jorgenson will present the program of Christmas music.

P.E.O. FG Christmas meeting: P.E.O Chapter FG will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the home of Mary Nordmark with Ruth Olson, Rachel Windloss and Sarah Olson assisting. Program "Christmas Joy" will be given by Julie Aanenson. Monetary donations for the Becker County Food Pantry will be accepted. Refreshments will be served.

Sunday, December 11

Lund Lutheran Bake and Take event: Lund Lutheran Church is holding a free "Bake and Take" fellowship event with baking from noon to 4 p.m. and taking from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. No charge, everyone is welcome. Coffee and cider provided; bring ingredients and pans if you have a favorite recipe to share. Questions call Karen 218-846-0140.

Monday, December 12

Lake Park-Audubon Holiday Concert: The high school department hosts "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" in the High School Theatre at 1:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Tuesday, December 13

Alzheimer's Support Group meeting: This group will meet at 2 p.m. in the Yoga studio at Ecumen.

Wednesday, December 14

NARFE meeting: The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1842 will hold its regular meeting in the Ice Cutter Room at Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes, starting with a noon lunch and business meeting at 1 p.m. All current and retired federal employees and spouses are encouraged to attend. For questions call Virginia Weston at 218-847-6483.

DL Christian Women's Club meeting: This is happening from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes, featuring "Jesus is the Reason for the Season". Luncheon is $11; reservations and cancellations should be made by Monday, Dec. 12. Call Norma at 218-846-1977, Esther at 218-847-5443 or Ruth at 218-847-5507.

Wednesdays in Advent: First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes invites residents of Detroit Lakes and the surrounding area to " Wednesdays in Advent", a series of mini-concerts during the season of Advent featuring area musicians. The third concert of the season will be held Wednesday, December 14, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Featured performer will be Kim Schnitzer, vocal soloist, accompanied by Jean Erickson. These concerts are free and open to the public. A freewill soup and sandwich lunch will follow each concert.

Friday, December 16

Country Twirlers Square Dance: Join this group for square dancing from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes. Roger McNeil is the caller, Bernadette McNeil is the cuer. For questions call Duane Olson at 218-532-7891.

Saturday, December 17

Church Christmas Bake Sale: Frazee Sacred Heart Catholic Church is sponsoring a Christmas Bake Sale from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lots of Christmas goodies, everyone is Welcome. Proceeds to sponsor the Stained Glass Restoration Window Fund.

Miscellaneous

These Happenings section items or events do not have a specific date, or take place on more than one day.

Library Storytime: Children ages 3 through kindergarten are invited to the Detroit Lakes Library on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for exciting stories and activities that are more fun than a barrel of monkeys. For more information, call 847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

BC Senior Meals: Meals for persons 60 and older are served several times each week at nutrition sites in Detroit Lakes, Lake Park, Osage and Wolf Lake or can be delivered directly to homes in these communities, Frazee and Callaway, via the Meals on Wheels program. One-day advance notice of attendance is required at many sites. For more information, call Lake Park at 238-5336, Detroit Lakes at 847-5823, Osage/Wolf Lake at 573-3663, Frazee at 847-5823, Ogema at 877-498-2865, and Callaway (Meals on Wheels only) at 847-5823.

Senior Center Activities: The DL Senior Citizens Center has activities all month long. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. is Pinochle; at 1 p.m. there will be 500 and other games. Whist is played on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of each month will be a celebration of birthdays for the month. The second Monday of each month there will be a Site Council meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 847-5823.

Free English Language Instruction: Free English Language Instruction for adults is offered Monday - Thursday 8:45-3:00 at Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Ed. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 844-5760 or stop by to register or for more information.

Grief Share: Grief Share is an ongoing 13-week free seminar that is open to the public, held every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 5 at David-Donehower Funeral Home. The support group is designed to help rebuild lives after the loss of a loved one. Join at anytime. Call 218-847-4147 to register.

The Caring Cup: Every second and last Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home for friendship, support and encouragement. The free program is open to the public, no registration necessary.

Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group: Lakes Crisis & Resource Center hosts a Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group every Wednesday from 5:30—6:30 p.m. in the crisis center. Call to pre-register at 218-847-8572 or 218-847-7446. Childcare is available upon request.

Eagles Pinochle: Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. there will be pinochle at the Eagles Club located at 112 West Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes. Members, guests and friends welcome. For questions call Gordy Martinson at 218-841-2940.

Dunvilla Lions Club: The Dunvilla Lions Club will meet the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 7 pm at the Dunn Township Hall.

Birthing class: Essentia Health St. Mary's hosts childbirth preparation classes for expectant mothers in their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy. Topics include Labor & Delivery, Cesarean Birth, Role of the Labor Companion, Newborn Care, Unexpected Outcomes, Breast & Bottle Feeding, Postpartum Period, Breathing Patterns & Relaxation Techniques. Suggested donation is $30 for all five classes. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (218) 847-0804.

Bingo for DL Hockey: The DL Youth Hockey organization holds Bingo every Sunday at Zorbaz in support of youth hockey in Detroit Lakes. All are welcome; Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

TOPS meetings: Take Off Pounds Sensibly members help each other stay on track to their weight loss goal. No diets, no food to buy and no workouts to follow. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

Minnesota TOPS Chapter 30 meets Mondays in Trinity Lutheran Church choir room in Detroit Lakes. Weigh in is at 4:15 p.m., followed by meeting at 4:30.

TOPS 1251 of Lake Park meets every Tuesday at the Lake Park Lutheran Church. Due to increased membership we have changed the weigh-in time to 3:30 to 4 p.m., with the meeting time following the weigh-in time. Please use the west door and take the basement stairs to the meeting room. New members always welcome. For more information call 218-532-2883.

TOPS chapter 910 meets every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, DL. For more information, contact Marlys at 847-6331 or Pam at 847-5760 or pamsgenereux@hotmmail.com. Yearly fee is $28.

Rummikub, more games: Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., come to Holy Rosary fireplace room for coffee, desserts and a game of cards, board games or Rummikub. Everyone is welcome.

Parkinson's Support Group: Emmanuel Nursing Home's Forest Conference Center, 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month.

Men's lunch, bridge club: Men's lunch and bridge club meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn. Call (701) 388-4329 if you are interested in playing.

Lakes Area Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild meets every 4th Thursday at 7 pm at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, Emmanuel Nursing Home in the Forest Conference Center. Check us out on Facebook! All levels of quilters, new and experienced are welcome to attend.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday evening the Refuge in Detroit Lakes hosts a supper at 5:45 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Call Cleo at 701-367-3313 for more information.

Free hot meal: Stop into the Refuge every Thursday and Friday evening for a hot meal served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. The Refuge is located at 921 8th Street SE in Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: All Red River Valley compulsive eaters are welcome to a 12-step program on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, DL. This is the Serenity Group DL of Overeaters Anonymous. Contact Dorene at 846-0019 for more information.

Cancer support group: Essentia Health St. Mary's Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please meet at the fireplace in the Clinic Lobby. The cancer support group is open to anyone who is affected by cancer — patients, survivors, family, friends or caregivers. For additional information, contact Jennifer Frank at 218-847-0880.

Foster homes needed: Foster homes are needed. If you or someone you know can help, please call Becker County Children and Family Services 218-847-5628 and ask for Intake. You can make a difference in a child's life.

Be a foster grandparent: For those 55 and older interested in being a foster grandparent through the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council program, call 1-800-584-7020 or visit www.tvoc.org.

Adoption grants available: Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church LCMC has grant funds available for families wishing to adopt children. For more information, call 847-1831 or 844-7919.

Preschool screening: Preschool screening for 3-5 year olds for the Frazee-Vergas district is provided through Becker County Community Health Services. Call Annie at 218-847-5628 ext. 5419 to make an appointment. This one screening will provide your child the requirements for Early Childhood Screening. Minnesota law requires each child attend a health and developmental screening before kindergarten.

Adult Basic Education: GED and ESL classes are available through Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education. Contact them at 218-844-5760 or stop by M-State, Room E 103 for a consultation. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sock drive: From Nov. 1 through Dec. 5 the Eagles Club is sponsoring a sock drive for infants to adults. Drop off socks and/or cash donations at the Eagles Club at 112 West Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes. For questions call Larry Swiers at 218-556-2338.

Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class: Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class will be meeting at the Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee at 10:30 am and at the Vergas Event Center at 9:30 am every Thursday of the month.

Senior Social: A Senior Social is held the first and third Thursday of the month at the Neighbor to Neighbor office in Frazee. The address is 501 W. Juniper Suite B. (the "blue building" on old Hwy. 10). Call 218-334-3559 for more information

Community Alliance Church programs: Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lakes, hosts Quilting for Missions Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; The first Tuesday of every month is High Mileage (suggested ages 55 and up), which meets for "pot-blessing" meal at noon, followed by special music and a Bible nugget.

Breastfeeding support group: A Breastfeeding Support Group is Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. Mary's Essentia Health conference rooms A & B. Women and children only. Please call the OB floor for more information or to sign up at 847-0804.

eReader help: Schedule a one-on-one appointment to address your eReader questions every Tuesday (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Wednesday (4:30-5:30 p.m.) at Detroit Lakes Public Library, or call for an appointment that better fits your schedule. For more information, call Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168.

Refuge weekly outreach: The Refuge Christian Outreach & Resource Center weekly gatherings include Monday-Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. Breakfast & Bible; Monday — Celebrate Recovery Meal at 5:45 p.m. and Meeting at 6:45 p.m. (no childcare), Wednesday — Women Ministry and Crafting at 4 p.m./Bible study on Bible Doctrine at 6 p.m., Thursday — Bible study on Battle Field of the Mind by Joyce Meyers, Friday — Christian Movie at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday — free meal and fellowship at 5-6:30 p.m. Call 847-1982 or check website calendar for updates at www.therefugeofdl.org.

Bone Builders: An exercise class for seniors called "Bone Builders" is being held at Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee, Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and also at the Vergas Event Center, Thursdays at 9:30.a.m. The group focuses on low-impact and balance exercises.

Caregiver discussion group: A caregiver discussion group is held the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Are you caring for a friend or family member age 60 or older? Join other caregivers for education, sharing, problem-solving and refreshments. Facilitated by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. All are welcome. Contact Jaime at (218) 850-8616 with questions.

Celebrate Recovery: Celebrate Recovery at The Refuge, for hurts, habits and hang-ups is Mondays begins with supper at 5:45 p.m., with large group and small group at 6:45. Call 701-367-3313 or 218-847-1982 for more information.

L.A. Moms group: L.A.: (Lakes Area) Moms is designed to nurture every mother. At our L.A. Moms group, you will have a chance to socialize with other moms, hear some great teaching, have discussion time and participate in creative activities. L.A. Moms is held the first and third Wednesday of each month throughout the school year from 9-11 a.m. at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes. For more info, call 218-846-1199.