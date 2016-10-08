Military honor cuts affects veteran funerals in Minnesota

Members of the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard present the flag at fallen veteran funerals ever since the federal cut affected the way Military Honor Funerals take place. Brian Basham

Local military veterans are feeling disappointment after the state of Minnesota cut yet another veterans program - this one that goes straight to the heart of families who have lost a loved one.

The Military Honor Funeral is a beloved tradition for fallen military members as sharply dressed honor guard soldiers pay tribute to their comrades with 21 gun salutes, the playing of the TAPS and 13 meticulous folds in the American flag that is then presented to the mourning family. Now however, these funerals may lose just a tad bit of their shine, as the program which sends National Guard soldiers trained specifically for these funerals has been cut.

As of Sept. 30, the Military Honor Funeral (MHF) program saw a cut of half a million dollars, bringing their funding from $1.2 million a year to $700,000.

"They do an amazing job," says Dave Coalwell, Lake Region Veterans Color guard member and 42-year Air Force and Army veteran, referring to the trained guard members who will no longer be making their rounds to conduct their portion of the funerals. These National Guard members go through hours of training to travel to the state's various military funerals. The funding cut means the Color Guard members in Detroit Lakes will need to pick up those duties.

"It's absolutely ludicrous," says Coalwell. "I don't remember the last time I folded a flag, I'll have to go back to school," he laughs.

It isn't the extra duties or having to learn them that bothers local veterans - it's the principle.

The rendering of the Military Funeral Honors is a way to show the nation's deep gratitude to those who have faithfully defended our country in times of war and peace, according to minnesotanationalguard.org, but "apparently Minnesota doesn't care," says Coalwell.

"I have a difficult time understanding how they can cut the program," he says.

Other veterans in Detroit Lakes are also disheartened, especially, with the large amount of funding the state provides to other programs, says Coalwell. "It's hard to justify that cut when there is so many other ways to do it (cut)."

It's the second time the honor guard funding has been cut; Coalwell and the other veterans of Detroit Lakes hope that state leaders will change their minds again.

"Only the state sides are feeling it, I haven't heard of any federal sides hurting," says Coalwell. "It's a pure waste to let that program go - it's stupid."

The cut not only "cuts deep" with families of the fallen veterans, but also with National Guard members who have spent their own time and money on training to become a part of the state's Honor Guard.

In 2015, the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard participated in 44 military funerals covering 9,250 miles that year. They go all over honoring veterans if a family requests them to do it. "It's a duty for us," said Coalwell, who says the color guard does it without getting paid.

The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard is the largest color guard in the area, combining veteran members in the VFW and the American Legion.

Every third Sunday of the month, the Honor Guard has a fundraiser breakfast to fund the program to help with situations such as an honor funeral.

No matter the federal funding or not, "we will continue to honor our veterans," Coalwell states, "it's our duty."