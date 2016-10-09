Dipping a toe in the theatrical pool

Have you always wanted to give community theater a try, but can't quite make yourself get up on that stage and audition? Does the thought of memorizing pages of dialogue intimidate you? Then Summit Productions' Participation Theater program is made just for you!

Two Participation Theater events are set to take place this fall at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes: The first is on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the second is set for Monday, Nov. 14. Both events start at 7 p.m.

"This will be about the third year we've done this," says Summit Productions Director, Doug Schulz. "Our premise when we started doing this was that this would be a non-threatening opportunity for folks to experience theater.

"This is not an audition. Nothing's rehearsed," he added. "We just literally sit around a table and read through a play that I've chosen in advance and whoever's there, we just assign certain parts to and they'll read two or three pages, then I'll say, 'OK stop,' and we'll rearrange the parts so people get to read several different roles, and we'll see how much of the play we can get through in a couple of hours."

The plays that are chosen for the participation theater events are ones that are under consideration, or have already been selected for future community theater productions, Schulz said. This allows him to get a feel for how the plays are going to sound when spoken out loud on stage, while at the same time, giving the participants a chance to get a little preview of coming events.

"The first one that we're doing is called, 'It's Murder in the Wings,'" Schulz said. "It's on my short list of plays for March of 2018. I think it's a really funny one and I'd like to see if that view is justified."

Like many community theater groups, Summit Productions tends to have more women auditioning for parts than men, so Schulz has selected a play "that has four good, strong female leads in it. In fact this one has nine female and four male roles," he said.

The play, which is set behind the scenes of a publishing company, is a murder mystery, imbued with quite a bit of humor, Schulz added.

"It's pretty silly, but I think it's a lot of fun too," he said.

"The second play we're doing is Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit,'" Schulz said. "It was first performed in 1940, but it's still in high demand. I can check with the publisher and see 20 productions of this show going on around the United States in the next six months or so. It's just a wonderful. wonderful British comedy."

In fact, Schulz loved it so much that it's already been selected as Summit Productions' next play, set to premier in March of next year.

"So this event gives people a chance to read through the play, just prior to when I hold auditions for it," Schulz said, noting that auditions for the March 2017 production of 'Blithe Spirit' are set for Nov. 17-19, also at the Holmes Theatre.

"We are signed, sealed and reserved for that one in March," Schulz said. "The basic premise is, a man remarries after the death of his first wife, but the ghost of his first wife returns to visit him. Again, this one is also heavy with female roles, there's five female and two male parts in here. It's a farce, but it's much more sophisticated comedy than some of the others we've done. Just a wonderful combination of characters.

"Our participation theater is open to anybody," Schulz added. "There's no need to reserve a spot in advancel, nobody has to worry if they don't have anything rehearsed for it or prepared, because nobody does. We just set up some tables on the main stage, and we try to have some snacks and beverages there. Folks show up, and we just assign roles to whoever's there and read through the play. We try to get through as much as we can in a couple of hours, but we find by the time we stop and change roles and all that we don't quite get all the way through."

For more information about Participation Theater, please call the Historic Holmes Theatre at 218-844-7469. There is no charge to attend.