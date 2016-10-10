The American Legion Post 15 Tank sign was hit, and the organization is looking for answers.

The American Legion Post 15 Tank sign was recently hit by someone, and the Legion is asking the public if anyone has any information concerning the incident.

According to a press release, the Legion, which is a non-profit organization, will have to pay out of pocket to replace the sign.

"These members pay yearly dues. Some money stays within the club, the other money goes to state or national (funding). So this sign was paid for by these members," the release read.

The organization's funding has been low lately, with gaming being very slow, and it will be difficult for the Legion to find the funds for a new sign.

"People just don't have the money to support pulltabs, bingo etc. When gaming is slow, donations have to be cut back. Now you know, funding is just not available.

If you have any information about the person or persons that hit the American Legion Post 15 Tank sign, please contact the DLPD or the American Legion at 218-847-8533