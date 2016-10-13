Submitted photo On Saturday night, Oct. 8, retired Detroit Lakes paramedic Brent Kaiser, at right, was recognized with a certificate and letter of appreciation from St. Mary's EMS Manager Sean Lathrop (left). Kaiser served with St. Mary's EMS for just shy of 16 years, and spent 41 years in the EMS field as a First Responder, EMT and paramedic.

Submitted photo On Saturday night, Becker County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Richard, at left, presented retired Detroit Lakes paramedic Brent Kaiser with a plaque recognizing his 41 years of dedicated service in the EMS field.

Submitted photo Detroit Lakes paramedic Brent Kaiser retired last month after nearly 16 years with St. Mary's EMS, and 41 years in the emergency medical services field.

Four decades is a long time to stay in one profession — especially one that is as physically, mentally and emotionally challenging as emergency medical services.

But Detroit Lakes resident Brent Kaiser has logged more than that, first as an emergency medical technician, and later as a paramedic.

Kaiser, who retired in September after nearly 16 years with St. Mary's EMS, and 41 years in the field altogether, says he'd still be at it if he hadn't begun to worry that at the age of 66, he was no longer quite as capable of dealing with the rigors of his profession.

"It's a very physical and mental job, and my body was finally starting to wear out," he said. "I did not want to take a chance on making a mistake or causing someone more harm—before that happened, I decided it was time to retire."

"You don't see that kind of longevity very often, because of the trauma and stress that they live with on a day-to-day basis," says Brent's wife, Joy. "It's normally a pretty short-lived career."

So why did he stick with it for so long?

"Because I loved it," he says simply. "I love helping people, I love teaching, and we have some excellent emergency responders here — the rescue squads, police departments, highway patrol, sheriff's department, fire departments, they were all great to work with.

"St. Mary's EMS also has a very good organization — everyone there is excellent at what they do," he added, noting that in some ways, he would miss being a part of it very much.

A month into his retirement, Kaiser was feted by more than 200 of his friends, family and former colleagues with a Saturday night bash at the Speak Easy in Detroit Lakes.

"It was a blast," he said.

Kaiser was presented with a certificate of appreciation from his former boss, St. Mary's EMS Manager Sean Lathrop, and from Becker County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Richard, a plaque honoring him "for 41 years of dedicated service with EMS."

He says he has received quite a few lifesaving awards over the years as well, including the Stork Award from the EMS Regulatory Board, for delivering a baby in the ambulance before reaching the hospital — an award he received three times, for delivering two boys, and one girl.

Most recently, in 2015, he was the recipient of the American Ambulance Association's National Star of Life Award, which he traveled all the way to Washington, D.C., to accept..

"To me, those awards I have received are all very humbling, but they would not have been achieved without my fellow workers," he says. "They deserve just as much credit as I do, because you work as a team.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve the Detroit Lakes community and surrounding areas, and to work with all the scene responders," he said. "I have learned a lot from them, and gained a lot of good friends."

The learning has gone both ways: Though he is now retired, Kaiser's impact on the profession will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, as many of the people who spoke at his retirement bash on Saturday lauded his skills as an educator.

Joy said that for all the lives he had saved personally, as both an EMT and later, as a paramedic, his skills as a teacher were probably responsible for saving hundreds more.

His former boss, Sean Lathrop, agreed, stating, "Brent is a strong educator and has taught many classes for us all over the county. His educational impact has no doubt saved numerous lives, either directly or indirectly, through the people that he has taught."

His wife Joy noted that she was among the many who had received her EMT certification through one of Brent's classes.

"And no, I did not get any preferential treatment for being his girlfriend," she joked. "In fact, it was probably two months into the class before my classmates even realized that we were dating."

"Brent also would not ever let the service area that St. Mary's EMS covers be unstaffed," Lathrop added. "He would come in day or night to make sure that there was always someone to respond to a call when needed."

In fact, Joy said, even though he's officially retired, she expects that he will still be getting the occasional emergency call in the middle of the night — it will just happen a lot less often.

For his part, Kaiser says that he intends to spend his retirement years making up for all the missed birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other special occasions that he has either had to skip altogether, or leave early because he was on call.

"My respect has to go out to the families of those who work in EMS... they're the ones that have to give up their spouse every time they have to get up and leave to answer a call," he said. "They have to put up with a lot.

"This profession takes a lot of time away from family and friends," he said. "I've done that for 41 years — and now it's time to give back to them, for supporting me all those years."

As for his future plans, Kaiser said he hopes to spend more time hunting and fishing, but most importantly, just spending time with his family and extended family, which includes a son and daughter, both married; seven grandchildren (two girls and five boys); three sisters; and his wife Joy, whom he refers to as "the love of my life."

And then, there's the extended family.

"Through that big heart of his, we've 'adopted' a bunch of extra kids," Joy said. "They call us grandma and grandpa, or Mama Bear and Papa Bear."

Though not related by blood, these honorary grandchildren are just as much a part of their lives as though they were, she added.

"Family is very important to me," Kaiser said.

Looking back on his career, Kaiser says that the only real regret he has now is the fact that he didn't find his true calling sooner.

"I've worn many hats, but this is the top one," he said.

A native of Danube, Minn., he started working there as a First Responder back in 1975. Ten years later, he moved to Warroad and got a job working at Marvin Windows. His uncle, the town's mayor, and aunt, a nurse and part-time teacher, said that they were looking for EMT's to fill the roster of the local ambulance service, so he began studying for his certification at Grand Forks Technical College.

After obtaining his certificate, he began working for the Warroad ambulance service, eventually serving as president, training officer and triage officer.

"I also helped start the first aid response team at Marvin Windows," he said. "I was there (with the Warroad ambulance) for about 10 years, and I also taught CPR and first aid. I went out into the schools and taught first aid to about 60-70 kids, and I also went out into area communities and taught classes for community education, as well as for the resorts in the Northwest Angle."

At the age of 45, as his kids were finishing up their high school education and going on to college, he decided to go back to school and complete his training as a paramedic.

After moving to Moorhead, he completed his training as a paramedic, and got his first job in the field with the Pelican Ambulance Service in Pelican Rapids (now Ringdahl's Ambulance Service).

In 2001, former St. Mary's EMS manager David Langworthy hired him to work there, and he moved to Detroit Lakes, where he has remained ever since — and has no plans to move.

"This is my home now," Kaiser said. "It's a beautiful area, and I've met so many wonderful people."

He added that he still feels that way despite the fact that working in EMS comes with its share of stress and traumatic experiences.

"You see the good things, you see the bad things," he said, adding that the worst situations were always those that ended in death.

"I've seen a lot of it," he said. "When we get to a scene, we may seem calm and collected, but we're not. We just don't show any emotion when we're out there. But when we get home... we often start to cry, have nightmares, have a hard time sleeping. We just can't show that to the patient, because that only harms them more."

Rather, he would do his best to coax a smile, or even a laugh out of his patient — and often succeeded. It's those moments that linger in his memory.

"We don't get a lot of verbal praise or thanks out in the field," Kaiser said. "It's not that they don't appreciate what we do, but... it's a traumatic situation.

"Many times, when I meet people out in the community afterwards, they'll come up and give me a hug, and say thanks," he added.

Sometimes, they even apologize for the things they said, or how they acted, but it's not really necessary. "We don't hold it against them, or take it to heart," Kaiser said.

He also said that he would like to give a heartfelt "thank you" to all of the people he has worked with through the years.

"I would like to say thank you for all the care, compassion and friendship they have given me, and shown to me," he said. "I can never repay that. I am truly a blessed person."