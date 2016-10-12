Who will help lead the DL school district into the future?

It is one of the most hotly contested local races this year - nine candidates are running for three open positions on the Detroit Lakes School Board. It is an unusually large number for a race like this, at least in Detroit Lakes. After three failed school building bond referendums and a lot of heated debate on which direction the school district should go in addressing its overcrowding and aging infrastructure issues, people with very different views are running for the same positions.

In order to get some information on them, so voters can make a more informed decision on voting day, the Tribune sent out a Question and Answer form to each of them.

The following answers are not in any particular order, and a few of the candidates did not address every question. Donald Tobkin, who is also a candidate, chose to not participate.

Q--Are you running on any sort of platform? What compelled you to run for school board?

Amy Erickson: If I had to give my platform a name it would be "compromise." Our school district is facing many tough issues and the stakes are high. I am interested in listening to and understanding what people have to say, and I am committed to working hard to develop solutions that everyone in this community can be proud of.

Tom Trowbridge: I decided to run for the school board after the third attempt to pass a building referendum failed, and they had actually lost ground over the previous two votes. In my career as a civil engineer, I have a great deal of experience working on public infrastructure projects--experience that I believe will be valuable to help craft a plan that will meet the district's needs and garner the support of the public.

My platform would be to build on the strengths of the school district and try to do an even better job of educating all of our students.

Beau Shroyer: I am not running on any platform. I am a father of five children, who wants to see that our schools are best suited to accommodate all learners.

Tim Wolfe: I was opposed to the last school bond referendum and was part of the committee that challenged it. Not because I don't believe our schools face challenges, but because I felt there had to be a better solution. Once the referendum was voted down, I felt a responsibility to do my part in finding a common sense solution to the problems facing our schools today.

John Steffl: Well, basically, the reason I'm running...I was on the committee that challenged the referendum last spring, and I guess the main thing is we were successful, and because of that, I guess if you're gonna go after something like that...figured I can be responsible and be part of the solution because I know we've got an issue with space, especially in the elementary.

Nancy Young: I am running for a seat on the school board because we must provide each student with the best opportunity for success--every other reason for running, whether you ask me or any other candidate, should be in support of that goal. Defining and achieving success doesn't look the same for every student. There are many obstacles to overcome (financial, political, societal, bureaucratic, etc.), but the end game must be that the school board is working within their means to ensure each and every student is provided the opportunity to succeed.

Regardless of the issues we are facing, we have an amazing group of teachers and staff in the

district, and each day that I send my children to school I know that they are going to a place

where they are cared for, where they are provided a quality education, and where they will be

positively influenced by their teachers, the staff, the administration and their peers.

I am not running on a platform nor do I have a particular agenda. The school district is currently

facing many challenges including but not limited to: improving the readiness of kindergartners

entering the schools, stagnant or falling benchmarks/test scores, aging infrastructure, limited

space, a growing student population, teacher attraction and retention, community relations, and

more.

Joe Bergquist: I have decided to run for Detroit Lakes School Board as a way to give back to the community that helped to educate my children. Years ago when my first child entered kindergarten, I gave little thought to what went on in a classroom. As my second son entered school, we began to recognize and understand the challenges students and staff face every day, and I was motivated to become more involved. Now, one of my passions is finding ways to inspire success in children. As my youngest child approaches graduation, I believe I could use my experience of having children in this district for almost 20 years, as well as my strong desire to see all of our children succeed, to help move Detroit Lakes Public Schools toward a positive future.

Jane Foltz: I decided to run for school board because of two of our very own laker students. They both used their right to freedom of speech that really touched my heart

The first student wrote a letter to the newspaper and after I read his letter, he opened my mind, my heart, my eyes, my years and my voice. I started thinking, what is really going on in our school and in their education? The second student, with whom I spoke with for just a short period of time, was working at the till at L&M Supply the afternoon the referendum results came in and was voted down. She was talking to me, I heard her, but more importantly, I was listening to her. I could hear the sadness and frustration in her voice. I could see and sense in the body language how upsetting this was to her and how it was affecting her while working. I thought to myself again, what is going on in our school that is making her so upset and frustrated and sad that the referendum failed? What is she not getting in her education from the school? What was so upsetting to her about the vote outcome? I told her I hoped her evening goes better.

So I kept thinking about these students and I prayed a lot about it. So I thought--I have the time. I want to learn more on how our education system works and try to do something that can help make learning better for our kids.

Q--What are some issues in the school district you feel strongly about? How will you take steps as a board member to impact those issues?

Erickson: A major issue to address is the overall lack of space. We are continuing to grow and our schools are overcrowded. I am not referring solely to classroom size but to the fact that most of our "extra" space such as computer labs and storage rooms have already been converted to classroom space. I am also concerned about depending too much on standardized testing to measure student achievement and making sure that we are able to continue to attract and retain excellent teachers and staff.

Trowbridge: My wife and I currently have children in fourth, third, and first grade, and our youngest is in pre-school. Although we have been very pleased with the education that our children have received, we are concerned about the growing class sizes. I think that we should strive to keep kindergarteners at or below 20 students per classroom. For first and second grades, our goal should be 22 or less, and for third through fifth grade should be 24 or less. The district has a well-deserved reputation in this area for excellent special education programs. I would like to continue that. I would also like to offer more Gifted And Talented Education (GATE) services. I think GATE is one area that we can do more than we have been doing. Unfortunately, with our current space needs, it is very difficult to reduce class sizes and expand GATE. Another area we need to do better is to close the "education gap." This is a national problem where unfortunately, the Minnesota is one of the worst examples. Locally, Detroit Lakes does better than the state in this category, but there is still a gap, and as a society, we need to find a solution to this problem. For some time now, the schools have been promoting "character" traits--I would like to see the school expand its emphasis on building character to go beyond the current focus on behavior to include the categories of perseverance, attitude and optimism. These latter categories have been shown to foster a "growth mindset" in students who outperform their peers in both school and in life. Another area where Minnesota does not rank well when compared to other states is in the number of counselors available to help the students. The district should consider adding counseling staff to improve the ratio of students to counselors. Recent initiatives by the school to reduce the rate of truancy and to offer an academy-style program to high school students look to be promising policy shifts.

Shroyer: As a former ISD 22 School Resource Officer, school safety and security are paramount to me. There are areas where the infrastructure and policies are deficient in the safety and security categories that I would like to see addressed. I have a vested interest in being a voice for home-schooled and special needs families within the district. I live rurally. Therefore, I appreciate the sacrifices rural families make to ensure their children receive a high quality education. My goal will be to support rural families and ease their burdens when possible. My prior role as SRO helped me appreciate the challenges that the staff face in the district. I will be an advocate for the staff if elected. I believe that ISD 22 is one of the best learning environments in the great state of Minnesota. I want to be on the school board to ensure that we stay at the top.

Wolfe: Space is still one of the major issues facing our schools. I will listen to the community and work diligently to pursue solutions that the community will support and meet the needs of our school system. In addition to this, I would like to work with others to find new ways to keep students and parents engaged in the learning process at all levels of their child's education. By keeping both students and parents engaged, we can work to increase attendance and the overall quality of the education experience.

Steffl: Talking to a lot of people--which I have--I found that a lot of people feel as though there's...a lot of trust has been lost, and I think transparency is a big issue. What the board does and what the administration does, they need to get it out to the people more. I think there's been a lack of that. Just see the plan down the road for building facilities and that I think is important. I guess that's the main things right now. As far as curriculum and everything else--I got a lot to learn, too.

Young: The community has been expressing increasing dissatisfaction with the school board--as a school board member I intend to work towards restoring trust, opening lines of communication

and encouraging community involvement in the processes of the school board.

Our district is faced with a disproportionate amount of socio-economically disadvantaged

children compared to other districts in the state. As a school board member I would work with

teachers, parents, social services, community activists and others to find the resources

necessary to give all students the chance to succeed.

Attracting and retaining quality educators will be an issue in the coming years--with many of our

teachers retiring and a lack of new teachers coming into the profession, the pool of qualified

candidates is shrinking. Competitive pay for our teachers is certainly one component of

attracting and retaining excellent educators. Equally important is providing an environment that

our teachers are proud and excited to be a part of--the word will spread amongst their peers

and we'll be able to attract the best candidates when looking to fill open positions. As a board

member I would work with the teacher's union to build on the things that make our district great

and improve on the things that are pushing teachers to leave our district.

The building maintenance and space issues will continue to be a hot topic for the community.

As a school board member I would work with the community to formulate a plan that will best

resolve the space and infrastructure issues. The community should have the opportunity to be

engaged in the process well before the plan is put to the voters. I have spent my professional

career as a construction project manager--this experience will serve the district well in working

with the community, the designers, and the builder(s) during the next referendum process.

Bergquist: How do we overcome obstacles to learning when a large amount of our children are living at or below the poverty level? How does the increasing number of students with special needs, autism and mental health impact a classroom? As a community we will need to find answers to these questions and many more in order to move our schools into the future. It will take greater wisdom and knowledge than we can find from one person to overcome the issues at hand. We must come together as a community to find the best ideas and create solutions to inspire childhood success that will carry on into adulthood.

Let us move forward with great vision as we learn from the past and set long range goals for the future.

Some of the most successful schools are those looking farther into the future. A school in Michigan built in combination with the local museum in order to share space while saving money. A high school in New York City combined with a local university and community college along with IBM to create a learning Academy.

Foltz: Academics--most important! I want to see high assessment results! All of our students need to learn their (basics) state mandated courses, which are math, english, science and social. These results are important and tell us how much our students are learning in these courses. By making sure our students learn and understand they "get it." This will carry forward with them in life.

As a board member, we need to address the issues that are interfering/blocking/disrupting our students in their education from learning. We need to put our focus and dollars being spent towards discussing all of our options and implement the best action plan

Common sense governing--again, put our focus and dollars being spent towards our district's needs ahead of our wants. Educating our students is number one, then work together as a board to focus on other needs.

Q--What is your public service background?

Erickson: I have been an enthusiastic parent volunteer at Rossman since our oldest started Kindergarten 6 years ago, as an Art Masters teacher and classroom helper. I have been an active participant of the "yes" committee for all three recent attempts to pass a bond referendum and served as the chairperson of the second attempt. I have been on the Rossman PTO for six years and served as president and vice-president of that organization. I have been the volunteer director of the Lakes Area Imagination Library since 2011 and am fortunate to have been a part of bringing the Imagination Library to Becker County. I serve on the parish council of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and I am a member of both the Detroit Lakes Kiwanis Club and the League of Women Voters."

Trowbridge: My background in public service starts with my job.

I have been the Assistant City Engineer for the City of Moorhead for the past 13 years.

Prior to that, I worked as a consulting engineer for 10 years in the Twin Cities and Detroit Lakes.

I have worked on numerous public infrastructure projects over that time, including transportation, utility, flood mitigation, and water and wastewater treatment projects. Most of those projects included public hearings where the project had to be explained to a roomful of residents who were being asked to pay more in taxes and fees to finance those improvements. Because of that, I understand the need to be transparent and completely honest with the public.

Public service is also a significant component of my private life.

I am a member of the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission (since January of 2016).

I have sung in my church choir since moving to Detroit Lakes in 1998.

I joined the Detroit Lakes Jaycees in 1999, was the chapter president in 2001, and the Water Carnival Admiral in 2003. Two popular Water Carnival events that I started are the Home Brew Contest and the Boat Building competition.

I also have helped out with the Detroit Lakes wrestling program since I moved to town and ran the Northwest Old-Timer Wrestling Tournament from 2000 through 2007.

I have occasionally volunteered in my children's classrooms. Now that our three oldest children are enrolled in 4-H (Happy Hillside), I have been helping with the various club activities.

Steffl: I have been a township officer for 10 years. I've been on church boards, financial and other. I've been a member of the Callaway Lion's Club for many years. I've been president of that. I've been in the Knights of Columbus for 35, 40 years--an active member of the earlier church in Callaway and now Holy Rosary parish. And I was on an advisory board the school district...representing the Callaway area.

Young: My husband and I moved back to the Detroit Lakes area in 2014 after spending ten years in Southern California. Since returning to the area, I have volunteered with the Detroit Lakes Youth Soccer Association filling many roles from team manager, substitute coach, fundraiser, chauffeur, to assembling soccer goals to be placed at each of the schools.

With three very active children I can often be found on the sidelines of a high school or youth sporting event.

I am an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

I have attended many of the school board meetings over the past two years and have learned a great deal from observing the meeting proceedings.

During the last two referendum attempts I spend a great deal of time communicating with the public to understand their reasons for voting either for or against the projects.

Bergquist: I currently serve on the board of the Laker Booster Club.

I am a member of First Lutheran Church and have been actively involved with the youth program for a number of years.

I have a small business where I network with other small business owners to combine and utilize our services in order to help increase brand and image recognition for our customers.

I have also written a series of success books for children called SMARThoughts designed to reinforce positive thinking through intelligent messages during peak learning years.

Foltz: My involvement in the community through the years has been 4-H club leader, PTO officer and school fundraising chairperson, teaching Ag in the classroom, American Dairy Association, volunteering on referendum committees. I am currently serving on the parish council and co-captain of my circle at my church, and a member of Lake Regional Garden Club.