Richard "Dick" Duffney shakes Sheriff Todd Glander's hand upon receiving a certificate of achievement recognizing his 41 years of volunteerism at the Becker County Jail.

Richard "Dick" Duffney, being nominated for Jail Programs Volunteer of the Year, has made it his life calling to minister those incarcerated in the Becker County Jail and has done so for 40 years.

Starting his career as an architect briefly in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and then in Fargo, North Dakota, he and his wife moved to Detroit Lakes in 1964. At that time, he decided to become a jail programs volunteer, coming to the jail to lead church services and Gideon's Bible Study.

"By living his faith, this main's quiet and humble nature has been an inspiration to those he has ministered to over the years, planting seeds of faith and leading inmates through Gideon Bible Study and Sunday church through word and song," said Vivian Anderson, Becker County Sheriff's Office Program Coordinator. "He regularly brings his guitar to "church" on Sunday mornings and leads the male inmates in worship. Though he does not read music, he is self-taught in the guitar and mandolin--and also has a beautiful voice."

Duffney has been an architect all his adult life, starting his own business in Detroit Lakes in 1982, and is now semi-retired, doing state code work at the age of 79.

Duffney is an active member in the community, volunteering as well as participating in other activities. He is a long-standing, active lead singer in the Detroit Lakes Barbershop singers. In addition to other performances with the Barbershop singers, he attends weekly "sing outs" with other members from Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls, which are held in Park Rapids.

Duffney has also been an active member in the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary for 27 years--with perfect attendance.

He has also been an active member in the church all his life, teaching Sunday school and holding other positions of leadership. As a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1991, Duffney has faithfully served every office at least once or twice and is currently trustee.

He has been an active member of the Gideon's for 41 years and writes their monthly newsletter.

Duffney is also a handyman around the house, completing many home-improvement projects over the years.

Last February, Duffney enrolled in a weekly sculpting class to improve his skills and for enjoyment. Several years ago, he made a life-like clay bust of his father. He also enjoys oil painting.

After experiencing a heart attack over seven years ago, Duffney rededicated himself to his health and took up walking three miles a day as well as working out at the local community center.

He and his wife, Joyce, raised four children: Richard, Nancy, Paul and Sally. The Duffneys are also the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren.

It is through his lifelong service to his community and the jail that the Becker County Sheriff's Office decided to nominate Richard "Dick" Duffney as Becker County Jail's candidate for Volunteer of the Year.