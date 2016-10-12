Trinity Lutheran coat give away a success

Trinity Lutheran would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2016 coat give away a success.

This year a record 445 adults and children came to Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes on Oct. 8 and were able to receive coats, boots and other clothing in preparation for the upcoming winter.

"Thanks goes out to the entire DL community for making this event a great success," said Charles Jensvold, who chaired the event.

Trinity Lutheran would also like to thank Thrivent for providing additional financial backing and Lakeshirts for contributing 129 sweatshirts for the event.

"These sweatshirts are always a favorite," Jensvold said. "God's blessings for everyone and may we all have a pleasant winter."