Education Director Renee Kerzman, in her report to the school board, reminded all that recent legislation has deemed the ACT no longer mandatory for juniors, however, the school must still make the test available to them.

"Some of them opted out, and then they took other tests that might help them: military tests or other tests...And then we did career day with other people," Kerzman said, adding that 155 juniors from the high school and 21 from the ALC took the test last year.

While the results were not all above state level, Kerzman noted there were improvements from previous results.

"Even if we weren't above the state average, we're gaining on the state average in many areas," Kerzman said.

Board director Tom Seaworth added, "The interesting thing is if you look at the last two years, it looks like we've improved across the board. And we are ahead of the state average in math and reading--and then our composite (score) is essentially the same."

Kerzman agreed, saying she was pleased with this year's results.

With regards to enrollment, Superintendent Doug Froke reported a 37 student drop as of late. "In this particular instance we had a 10-student drop between the two elementary buildings, a 10-student drop at the middle school, and then a 17-kid drop at the high school," Froke said, adding this was expected and fairly normal, particularly at the high school where some students opt to take PSEO classes or other options, which cause enrollment numbers to dip a bit.

Froke also reported that by 2022, all colleges will be charging a consistent rate of $3,000 for concurrent enrollment classes offered at the high school, meaning each concurrent enrollment class, no matter how many students are enrolled in it, will cost the district $3,000 in 2022.

"That's still really good," Froke said, adding, "M State has not increased rates for concurrent enrollment classes since 2007." For now, the rate will increase incrementally over the next few years until reaching that $3,000 in 2022.

In relation to the college, MNSCU (Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System) will now simply be known as Minnesota State, keeping the name shorter and sweeter.

Among other business, the Area Learning Center's Principal Sasso-Lundin, reported on success stories the ALC is helping to create by providing interventions for students who may have otherwise dropped out of high school and not earned a diploma.

The ALC helps nearly 1,500 kids regionally, reaching areas like Morris, Park Rapids, Frazee, West Central areas, etc. Sasso-Lundin says each students is assisted in different ways, depending on their needs.

"One of the biggest things we always focus on is that individual student," Sasso-Lundin said.

And reports say it's working.

Taking the Star pre-test, over half of the students initially received scores of "does not meet" MCA standards in math.

"When we had them for a while, what happens is that 'does not meet' (number) drops, and our 'partial to exceeds' (number) expands dramatically.

In reading alone, after drawing from multiple data points, roughly 64 percent of students exceeded what (the) Star (test) said was possible for those students.

"When we have kids, when we have the opportunity to provide interventions for them, for whatever issues or concerns got them to us, we see this kind of growth," Sasso-Lundin said, adding a big "thank you" to the board "for being supportive of a program like the Area Learning Center. We wouldn't be here without this kind of support."

But that wasn't the only gratitude in the room Monday night. Sasso-Lundin and other Area Learning Center teachers and staff had reached out students who had graduated from the ALC to get their feedback.

Many wrote back, thanking the teachers for believing in them and for pushing them to do their best despite their obstacles.

Vanessa, who graduated in 2010, wrote back, "The teachers at the ALC taught us on a more personal level. They made us feel like they actually cared about who we turned out to be. In addition to a studious education, we were prepared for life and encouraged to embrace our dreams and do the best we can no matter what anybody tells us. The teachers were always there if we needed them, whether it be educational or personal issues, they always helped, never judged and never made us feel worthless. The teachers believed in us and definitely made a huge positive impact on my life...I will never forget any of them or the memories we have created!"