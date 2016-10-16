Immigrants and diversity--where the candidates stand

A key element is education, said Rep. Paul Marquart, a DFLer from Dilworth

"It starts with education," he said. "A very strong system is needed from pre-kindergarten through college—Minnesota has always done a good job of bringing people together and teaching them to succeed."

An excellent education system has meant a well-educated workforce, he said. That in turn has driven Minnesota's economy, "which has been successful for many years," Marquart said.

Sen. Rod Skoe, a DFLer from Clearbrook, reminded the audience that the United States is a country of immigrants.

"They went through the public education we offered to all children, that was part of the strength of this country."

Skoe said he was talking recently to a legislator of Hmong descent about where they both were in 1972.

"She was in a refugee camp in Laos," he said. She emigrated to America, earned a law degree, and now sits in the Minnesota Legislature.

"Only in America can that kind of career development occur," he said.

As long as people are treated fairly and there's a level playing field, the state Legislature doesn't really need to get involved in the diversity issue, said Becker County Commissioner Ben Grimsley, a Republican running against Rep. Paul Marquart.

Ordinary Minnesotans just trying to be good friends and neighbors "is the way to get immigrants involved in this country," he said.

Immigrants need to be let in in manageable numbers, said Republican Rep. Steve Green of Fosston.

"One thing we have to remember in the United States, as immigrants came in we (historically) allowed them time to assimilate into the culture," he said.

That's no longer the case, he said, and "as a result we've gotten a divided nation, and a divided nation cannot stand."

What has been built in America over its 200-plus year history "is mostly an experiment with folks who came from Europe and said 'we want to be free...'"

James Leiman, the Ada city administrator running on the Republican ticket against Sen. Kent Eken, said immigrants are needed in this area, not just from outside the country but from different regions within the United States.

"Norman County has lost 70 percent of our population," he said. "In order for the economy to grow in rural counties, we need people to come here," he said.

Too many immigrant business owners are choosing to settle in Fargo to take advantage of lower North Dakota taxes, he said.

A big part of successful immigration is "blending the new cultures into what we have now," said Republican Paul Utke, a Park Rapids City Council member running against Sen. Rod Skoe.

"We have a lot of immigrants coming in for traditional reasons, overwhelming us in some areas," Utke said. "We have a lot of work to do, we have to make sure we know who's coming in, so we know they're here for the right reasons."

Immigrant roots grow deep in Minnesota, said Sen. Kent Eken, a DFLer from Twin Valley.

He lives on a fourth-generation family farm, and said his ancestor changed his name to Eken because it means oak tree in German and he wanted to put down deep roots.

"We're the realization of my great-grandfather's hopes and dreams," he said.

The United States, he added, is a melting pot. "We built a system second to none, and Minnesota, more than any other state in the country, is the land of opportunity."

DFLer Bryan Klabunde, a farmer running against Rep. Steve Green, agreed that education is key to successful assimilation of immigrants.

But he said there's a lot the community can do to welcome newcomers and make them feel welcome.

He pointed to shared use of green space like bike paths and events like community music nights as opportunities for people to meet and welcome newcomers.

Legislative candidates from this area met at a candidate's forum Thursday at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, sponsored by the Lakes Area League of Women Voters and a half-dozen other organizations.