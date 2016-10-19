At Lakes Crisis & Resource Center (LCRC) in Detroit Lakes, the staff has begun using yoga classes as a means of helping its clients — both residents of the adjacent Mary's Place shelter for victims of domestic abuse and violence, and those living out in the surrounding community — to combat general stress, anxiety, depression and related symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), through a partnership with local yoga studio Balance 180.

"We're incorporating yoga into our trauma therapy, as part of the healing process," says LCRC mental health professional Julie Smith.

Through mindfulness and breathing exercises, LCRC's clients are learning to "reduce anxiety, depression and symptoms of PTSD," she added.

Smith said she became aware of the benefits of yoga after taking some classes at Lamppa's studio early this summer, and began bringing some of her clients at LCRC to class with her, as guests.

"I go there four or five times a week. I love it, and I thought it would be very helpful to our clients. You don't ever leave that studio feeling bad... you're just in this peaceful state."

She and LCRC executive director Jan Logan began talking with Balance 180 owner Misty Lamppa about a possible partnership a short while later.

"The Lakes Crisis & Resource Center is a really important resource we have here in our community," says Lamppa, who also teaches yoga classes at the studio. "We're very lucky to have them here, and it's important to me to contribute to this organization in any way that I can."

Though she is not yet certified to work specifically with trauma victims (a certification that is now available to yoga instructors), Lamppa said that she has been giving the LCRC clients "gentle yoga classes" that offer instruction on basic breathing and meditation techniques, posture and alignment.

"One of our yoga teachers is also a therapist," she added, which leaves room for more advanced classes as the need arises.

Though the introductory classes are being offered to LCRC clients free of charge, as part of their therapy, Lamppa said she would eventually like to see them sign up as Balance 180 members.

"I'm hoping to offer some discounted, or even fully comped memberships, through donations from the community," she added.

One idea that Lamppa had is that some of her Balance 180 clients might consider adding another $10 a month to their monthly dues to sponsor a membership for someone who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

"We also held a clothing drive here over the past couple of weeks," she said. "Our members donated enough yoga clothing so that every participant (in the LCRC class) can have at least one full outfit."

"We've gotten an unbelievable amount of (yoga) clothing from them," Smith said. "They've been so generous."

"I thought that was really cool," Lamppa added. "We've got such a great community — there are just so many people who really care."

Participation in the classes ranges anywhere between 2-8 people, says Logan, depending on how many are available to take part on a given day.

"I'm so very grateful for Misty's support and willingness to bring this powerful healing tool to the clients we serve," she added. For more information, or to learn how to contribute to the yoga program, contact the LCRC offices at 218-847-7446. More information on the various programs and resources available through LCRC can also be found at the website, www.lakescrisis.com.