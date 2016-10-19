MN Supreme Court justice to speak in DL Friday

What many people don't pay attention to, however, is the space on the back of the ballot that is devoted to the state and regional judicial races.

"Unfortunately, the judicial races tend to be under most people's radar," says Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson, who will be speaking in Detroit Lakes this Friday, Oct. 21, as part of the 40th anniversary festivities for Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota (LSNM).

Hudson will face off against private practice attorney Michelle MacDonald to retain her seat on the Minnesota Supreme Court, to which she was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in August 2015. MacDonald, who narrowly lost another Minnesota Supreme Court race in 2014, will have a much bigger battle against Hudson, who received 65 percent of the vote in an August primary race against MacDonald and attorney Craig Foss. MacDonald received 20 percent of the vote, with the remaining 15 percent going to Foss.

"We're (judicial candidates) less visible, and yet these are critical seats," says Hudson. "We (the Minnesota Supreme Court) handle the most critical cases in the state. We frequently deal with issues of constitutional significance. I can't say any one (case) is more important than the other... (but) there are always both civil and criminal issues that are of great import to the citizens of Minnesota. And that's why it's so important to get out and vote."

Hudson's is the only Supreme Court seat up for grabs this year, but there are many others of significance, including nine on the Minnesota Court of Appeals, where Hudson served for 13 years before her Supreme Court appointment by Dayton in 2015.

"We hear a wide range of criminal as well as civil issues that directly impact the lives of all Minnesotans, and so my goal is, as it has always been, which is, to the best of my ability, to be faithful to the constitutions of Minnesota, and of the U.S., and to apply those laws fairly and make sure that every citizen that comes into our courtroom feels like they were heard, that they were treated fairly and that their case was considered in an impartial and unbiased way," Hudson says.

"That's what I believe I have done in my 13 years with the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and what I continue to do now (on the Supreme Court)," she added.

While Election Day is imminent, Hudson's visit to Detroit Lakes on Friday is not, however, a stop on the campaign trail. Rather, she will be here to speak on another issue that she is truly passionate about: The accessibility of legal services, and specifically, legal representation in a court of law, to people living in all areas of the state.

"Having been a legal services attorney myself, it's something near and dear to my heart," Hudson said. "I started my career with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS), and I worked there for four years, from 1982 to 1986.

"So when they invited me to speak (at the LSNM event), I was happy to come," she added, "because I know how difficult the work can be, and I also know that the legal services attorneys cannot solve the need by themselves. That's why I thought this celebration was so important, because they're also recognizing all the volunteer (i.e., pro bono) attorneys that work in the area... because you really need the private bar to step up as well, and you have a strong private bar community up there... that's the kind of collaboration that's so important, all around the state."

Hudson said that her presentation will be focused on the civil and criminal legal needs of people living outstate Minnesota, and specifically, rural Minnesota communities.

"We still have a justice gap here in Minnesota," she says. "The unmet needs for civil legal services are still very serious and significant, and that is particularly true when you get to outstate Minnesota, and especially to the more rural parts of our state.

"There are fewer lawyers there to begin with, and very few of those lawyers who are actually providing civil legal services. So I want to highlight the fact that not everyone in our state has access to the justice system, and how important it is that we, as a legal community and as a community at large, recognize that fact and work to remedy it.

"That's something I feel passionately about, and I know this court, as a whole, does as well - that everyone in Minnesota has access to our justice system... I'm excited to come to northwest Minnesota to celebrate the great work by LSNM and the private bar on behalf of the less fortunate."

About LSNM

Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota (LSNM) is a non-profit organization that provides legal services without charge to low-income or elderly citizens to low-income and elderly persons in 22 northwestern Minnesota counties. The organization was founded by local attorneys that recognized the need for civil legal aid for the poor. In 2015, LSNM served over 2,600 low-income clients. The event honorees include private attorneys from northwest Minnesota who have provided legal services to low income residents for over 25 years. Other attorneys, staff and community service providers will be receiving Champions of Justice, Partners in Justice, 25-year Judicare awards, and a Pillar of Justice Award. For more information, please call 218-233-8585 or 800-450-8585 (toll free). Information is also available at the website, www.lsnmlaw.org, or via email, legalaid@lsnmlaw.org.