On the cutting edge of lifesaving; new medical device in DL

Fingalson's wife, Jan, found herself trying her best to respond to the nightmare when her husband was found on his recliner, unresponsive.

Jan says she "did what she had to do", but the process of giving somebody CPR is physically and emotionally exhausting.

"I was tired - doing CPR is tiring," she said, adding that once police officers and EMS crews arrived and took over, she "just fell apart".

In place of an exhausted, emotional human being, EMS crews intent on saving Finalson's life instead injected a piece of machinery incapable of emotion or fatigue. It's called Lucas 2.

"The Lucas 2 device is a really slick system," says Sean Lathrop, director of the EMS team in Detroit Lakes. Lund University Cardiac Arrest System, or Lucas 2, became more accessible to EMS departments throughout communities such as Detroit Lakes a few years ago.

It sets up in under 30 seconds and then starts doing 100 compressions per minute, going exactly the right depth in the person, as set by the American Heart Association.

It is battery operated, holding about 40 minutes, but if the battery goes dead there is always an outlet option.

The device helped save five to seven lives in the past year locally, but "we can't attribute all saves to the device because the team still helps," says Lathrop.

While the Lucas 2 device is doing chest compressions, the team sits back, evaluates, and tries to figure out why the patient went into cardiac arrest.

"If we don't focus on tasks we start thinking about causes of cardiac arrest," says Chad Peterson, EMS worker.

St. Mary's EMS received its first device for free from the Helmsley Charitable Trust foundation, through the state of Minnesota. The St. Mary's Foundation, an organization that raises money for different health-enhancing projects in the area, raised enough money to purchase two more Lucas 2 devices. Word of the lifesaving device spread, and over the summer another donor purchased two more Lucas 2's for Detroit Lakes, making it so that there is now a device in each of the department's five ambulances.

Saving people from cardiac arrest is a touch-and-go situation that, despite tremendous effort, isn't always successful. Since acquiring the Lucas 2 devices however, survival rates have risen in the last year.

"This device saves time, it's more efficient, and it provides more life-saving care a year," says Lathrop, who says that when people are giving CPR, they often become fatigued and cannot provide the best care possible. "This device goes the whole time - it provides really good circulation and blood pressure," Lathrop adds.

This was the case for Fingalson before crews arrived with the device, but her husband Carl is grateful for what his wife Jan did saying, "you did the right thing."

Carl's heart attack wasn't like a normal heart attack - "he was out" and "there was nothing" in his face, Jan says. Carl remembers he didn't feel a sharp pain or a numbness in his arm or hand, like getting a heart attack is usually described as.

After a few days in the hospital, he is back at home and goes to Essentia St. Mary's every week for rehabilitation, doing exercises to test his heart.

Meanwhile, the Fingalson's son-in-law took Carl's convertible to the AACA show where it took home the preservation award.

Fingalson already received two awards from the AACA, the senior and junior award, but he was shooting to get that final and last one.

"It makes me feel great," says Carl. "It's a very special trophy after all that!"

The Fingalsons are grateful for everything the EMS, the Detroit Lakes Sheriff's Department, the nurses at Essentia St. Mary's and the Lucas 2 did for Carl.

"We live in a great community," says Jan, who says because of that teamwork, the couple was able to celebrate their 55th anniversary together and Carl got to celebrate another birthday. On August 8 the three police officers and the four EMT team were awarded a letter of commendation for saving the Carl's life.

"The Lucas 2 device is a worthwhile instrument and it's important because he is here to show it," says Jan. "Things happen, but we have to move on, we have to appreciate that he is still here," she adds.