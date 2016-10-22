No razor fundraiser

It's a fad that has swept the nation in recent years, men have tossed their razors and allowed scruff to grow in anticipation for the colder months, but the police department has taken it in a new direction, using the scruff month as a fundraiser to earn money for the special olympics.

Chief of Police Tim Eggebraaten said they started the fundraiser a little early, mid-October, so some of the guys could get a head start and have a nice patch of man stubble to keep them warm for deer hunting season.

Some of the officers joked around with each other, saying it was going to look pretty rough around the department for the first couple of weeks, comparing stubble.

"Mine comes in blonde," Eggebraaten said.

It's a new look and a point of conversation for the officers who are usually beardless.

Officers usually have fairly strict protocol when it comes to facial hair, keeping a look of professionalism with a clean shaven face.

Some forms of facial hair, like well-groomed mustaches are usually allowed, but the more hairy styles are avoided for safety reasons.

However, for a good cause, the police department overlooks the rules for a few weeks in order to gather donations.

"Right now we have seven people participating," Eggebraaten said, adding that each officer who wants to participate is asked to donate $25 to the special olympics.

As for the women on the force, they can still participate in the fundraiser, just in different ways.

Officer Josie Johnson also gets to break the dress code and wear earrings for the month of November.

Other police departments are also participating in the "No-Shave November" fad, turning it into a fundraiser opportunity as well, though some are taking it a step farther.

The Moorhead Police Department is growing beards and dying a strip of them blue.

"I don't know if I'd go that far," Eggebraaten joked.