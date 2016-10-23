Finances look good, Becker County has 'very strong' bond rating

At the close of 2015, the county's most recently released audit reports a combined ending fund balance of more than $25 million, an increase of about $470,000.

"The increase was due to conservative budget practices in both revenues and expenditures," said Ingstad.

The county is saving for a down payment on its new jail, which means its undesignated reserves are higher than normal. It has about $9 million in general fund reserves, Ingstad said.

The county's policy is to keep its reserve level at 35 percent to 50 percent of its annual expenditures. A healthy reserve is needed to straighten out the ups and downs of county expenses and revenues, which largely come in twice a year with the property tax payments.

Thanks to healthy reserves, "the county hasn't had to borrow money for 25 years" to meet operating expenses, Ingstad said.

Health and human services represents 33 percent of the county's spending, followed by highway and streets at 19 percent and public safety at 17 percent.

When the cost of county government is calculated per capita, Becker County spends approximately $400 per person on human services.

"We continue to protect our most vulnerable children and adults," Ingstad said.

The county's SMART transportation sales tax brought in about $2 million "to further diversify our revenues to permit the improvement of the county's road system by sharing the cost among all users and reducing the reliance on property tax revenues," Ingstad said.

The county's estimated permanent population continues to grow from 34,000 residents, and the county's seasonal population can easily exceed 100,000 during summer months, he said.