Nicole Kovar, a DNR AIS Specialist, will provide a presentation on the treatment of Starry Stonewort in northwestern Minnesota. Starry Stonewort was discovered in Lake Koronis near Paynesville, Minn., in August 2015. Since that time, it has been found in eight other Minnesota lakes. This invasive macro-algae can produce thick mats, which may restrict boating and other recreation.

The spread of Zebra Mussels in Becker County has raised serious questions regarding their impact on local lakes. Moriya Rufer, a biologist with RMB Labs in Detroit Lakes, will provide a presentation on this topic.

Karl Koenig of the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District will provide a presentation on Becker County’s AIS prevention activities in 2016. All citizens are invited to attend this event and learn more about the protection of our valuable water resources.