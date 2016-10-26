Two men vying for Ward 2 seat on DL council

That's because incumbent Mayor Matt Brenk, Ward 2 Alderman Jamie Marks Erickson, Ward 3 Alderman Matt Boeke, Ward 1 Alderman Ron Zeman and At-Large Alderman Bruce Imholte are all running unopposed, as is Dan Josephson, a DL native and first-time candidate who is seeking the other Ward 3 alderman's seat.

There is at least one race on the ballot this year, however: Incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Jay Schurman is being challenged by Kyle Braaten to keep his seat on the council for the next four years.

Though both men participated in a brief question-and-answer session during a "meet the candidates" forum hosted by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters earlier this month, the Tribune decided to give both another opportunity to outline their reasons for running and their goals for the future, if elected.

Each man was asked to respond to a series of four questions, via email. The questions included the following:

• Are you running on any sort of platform? What compelled you to run for the council this year?

• What are some issues currently facing the city that you feel strongly about? How will you take steps as a council member to impact those issues?

• What is your background in public service, how are you currently involved in the community, or how have you been involved in the past?

• Why do you feel you will make a good council member? Here are the candidates' responses to our survey, in their own words:

Kyle Braaten

I am running for election on a leadership platform. I will be a more active councilman: responsible for the future direction of our city, its tax base and projects that are in our best interests. Planning and zoning inconsistencies caught my attention this past year. As I began to voice my concerns, I realized that I could be an asset to the council and the city as a whole.

Communication is a motivating factor. A phrase often heard by anyone following the City Council is "it was discussed in committee." This, for me, highlights the communication problem. Committee meetings, including the Community Development, Public Works, Finance, Public Safety, and Liquor/Gambling committees meet at inconvenient times as compared to the council meetings, are poorly publicized, not broadcast, and do not have minutes or even attendance records, according to city staff. I will fight to improve this situation immediately.

There are many mandated and proposed projects on the horizon. Financial oversight is my chief concern. Financial oversight includes responsible spending and only responsible tax incentives that are in the best interests of Detroit Lakes. This year, we will be facing a 6% increase in our property taxes from the city. Notably, half of the tax rate increase is going directly to debt service; paying back money we have borrowed.

The decisions and actions to annex large areas into the City have already been made. These areas will require huge infrastructure projects. We still have road improvements on the to-do list. There is talk of airport expansion, a new police station, a splash park, a dog park, and needed improvements to existing city parks and the library. City staff do a tremendous amount of work planning these. However, it is ultimately up to the Council to lead the discussion, manage, develop and approve the best plans.

Communication is the key to driving improvement and developing those best plans. I will work with City staff and the public. I will actually read proposals and compare them to existing projects in other municipalities. We will discuss and weigh the financial and quality-of-life costs/benefits, and I will inform the public of what is supported and why. I have no intention of being a passive council member or to rubber stamp any proposals.

I was elected to a very busy 508 square mile fire protection district board whose territory included I-29, bordered on the Red River, Grand Forks, surrounded Grand Forks Airport, and a Grand Forks landfill. We ran two fire halls including a rescue unit. I was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT in that same district.

I had the incredible learning experience of being a leader in a contentious zoning rights/property rights battle. A small municipality was considering and ultimately fighting to deny the much larger, and politically more powerful, Grand Forks a permit to build a locally detrimental landfill in that municipality's zoning jurisdiction. Our concerned citizens group developed a scientific and legal case against the conditional use permit application. We won in the municipal hearing, and the municipality, in turn, won when Grand Forks appealed and lost in District Court. Grand Forks ultimately chose to build in their own extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction. During the process, there were two occasions that I felt the City of Grand Forks was skirting open records and meetings laws. I made two requests for Attorney General's opinions, and received two attorney General's opinions in my favor.

I am honorably discharged from the Army National Guard. I started, grew, and sold an auto repair business with as many as 6 full-time people on the payroll. Most recently, I have been serving our community as a nurse in our local hospital. I have recently completed an optional nursing degree with a focus on management, quality research, community assessment, and public health and safety issues. I am excited to apply my education to this elected position.

Detroit Lakes is a great place, and the city is doing OK. From my personal experience, the Council needs to make some changes to ensure improvement. I have the experience as a manager, elected official and concerned citizen to make a difference in the way the council communicates and operates. I am not just running for the position of alderman. I am applying for the job of alderman, and I ask for your vote on Nov. 8... or vote early on the second floor of the Becker County Courthouse. Thank you.

Jay Schurman

It has been a crazy first two years of being on the Detroit Lakes City Council. The first few years is all about figuring out the processes and learning the ropes. I finally feel that I have my feet under me enough to be a good contributor to our process. Keeping Detroit Lakes a great community to live in and visit is my main priority as a council member.

Keeping taxes in check is a major priority for both myself and the members of the community that I have spoken with. We have many projects in the works such as: the new wastewater treatment facility, airport expansion project, a new public works building, police station and figuring out what to do with city hall. Being actively involved in the planning stages is the best way to ensure that our tax dollars are being well spent. I will continue to attend all City Council functions, and as many of the community development / planning commission meetings as possible.

My wife and I provided foster care and respite for many children throughout the last ten years. We recently adopted our daughter through the foster to adopt program right here in Becker County. We are currently done providing foster care, but are strong advocates of the program. We would encourage anyone interested to take the first step!

I was elected to Ward 3, and made the transition to Ward 2 when another alderman moved out of the community. (Editor's note: Schurman moved his place of residence from Ward 3 to Ward 2, and chose to apply for the Ward 2 appointment rather than serve out his term in Ward 3 — as he legally could have done — which is why he is up for election again after serving only two years on the council.)

I am currently on the public works and the liquor/gambling committees as well. After living in Detroit Lakes for over 14 years, I decided that becoming involved with the city would be a rewarding way to give back.

Detroit Lakes is such a nice community, the kind of place where you know your neighbors. I have had the chance to meet many of you, and feel that living here and being available to everyone is the best way to be a representative of the citizens. My family is vested in Detroit Lakes in both family and business. Living here has been a blessing, and I am very thankful to live in such a safe place.